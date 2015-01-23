Eugenie Bouchard: 'Twirlgate'

Eugenie Bouchard said she was "not offended" after being asked to do a twirl, but a former player was not impressed with the request. MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP/Getty Images

Multiple U.S. grand slam champion and equality advocate, Billie Jean King described the comment as "truly sexist," adding "if you ask the women, you have to ask the guys to twirl as well." Jemal Countess/Getty Images/file

Seen here taking a selfie before going on court earlier this week, Bouchard described the request as an "in-the-moment thing" and "funny" before saying she was only interested in focusing on her tennis.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Earlier in the tournament, a request came in for Rafa Nadal to take his top off. The question appeared on a tablet device (pictured) in a car the Spaniard was traveling in Melbourne. http://www.ausopen.com/

Nadal declined to take off the sweatshirt he was wearing, but frequently shows off his torso on court when changing shirts during matches. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images