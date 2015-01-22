Australian Open Day Four

Serena Williams was pumped up after beating former world No. 2 Vera Zvonareva in the second round. Williams saved three set points in the first. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The second set, though, was one-way traffic. Williams served well and eventually cruised 7-5 6-0. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Williams' older sister, Venus, also advanced. She crushed fellow American Lauren Davis. Can Williams end her five-year quarterfinal drought at majors? Michael Dodge/Getty Images

Thursday's top matchup, on paper, pitted Victoria Azarenka, right, against Caroline Wozniacki. Azarenka was the winner, 6-4 6-2. Robert Prezioso/Getty Images

The pals shared a hug at the net when it was over. Azarenka could meet Serena Williams in the quarterfinals. Wayne Taylor/Getty Images

Staying hydrated was key on a day where temperatures hit almost 36 degrees Celsius. Novak Djokovic didn't linger on court, quickly disposing Andrey Kuznetsov. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Despite the hot temperatures, Djokovic stayed on court to sign autographs. He's bidding for a fifth Australian Open title. Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Kei Nishikori said he felt dizzy because of the heat. But the U.S. Open finalist still defeated Ivan Dodig in four sets. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Feliciano Lopez admits he's lucky to still be in the tournament. The 12th seed -- for the second straight round -- saved a match point to advance. On Thursday, Lopez's opponent, Adrian Mannarino, retired in the fourth set. Wayne Taylor/Getty Images