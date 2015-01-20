Story highlights Li Na won two grand slam titles during a successful career She won the French Open in 2011 and last year's Australian Open The Chinese star retired last September due to ongoing knee problems

Li Na is Asia’s only grand slam singles champion and one of the most famous Chinese athletes of all time.

The 2014 Australian Open winner announced her retirement last September and, on Monday, revealed she is expecting her first child with her husband Dennis.

Two days earlier, Li sat down with CNN Open Court’s Pat Cash to answer questions from our followers on Facebook and Twitter.

Here’s what she had to say…

Football fan?

Sivan in Malaysia asked:

“Bayern Munich because I stayed in Munich for a long time. The funny thing is (during) the World Cup, before it started they gave me a guess which team will win and I said Germany. They said ‘no no no no.’ I said ‘Yes, I’m sure.’ Now I say I’m sure because I like the Germany team.”

Globetrotter

One of our followers in India wanted to know about Li’s favorite places:

@WorldSportCNN @cnni Of the countries you visited which do you like the most and why ? #CNNaskLi — Saltandpepper (@saltandpepper) January 15, 2015

“For traveling I like to go to Germany. For tennis I always liked Australia.”

BFF?

This question on tennis friendships came from India:

Feng Li/Getty Images Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova is a double Wimbledon champion.

“Petra Kvitova. I like her a lot. Sometimes it’s strange on the women’s tour. Some players never talk. My team and her team were pretty special. We just finished a match, walking out of the court. Both teams talk like friends. I like that friendship.

“It’s not easy to find a good friend on the tour.”

Biggest miss?

Karen in Switzerland wondered whether Li missed playing tennis:

@WorldSportCNN @BenWyattCNN do you miss tennis as much as we miss you? #askCNNLi — Karen Wilson (@kazziefwil) January 14, 2015

“I miss my fans as well. But the tennis… of course I miss it but I cannot play. Maybe (I will) wait another year to see how’s the knee and then go back to the court. But not to play professionally.”

Growing pains

Twitter follower Midas was curious about how tennis had changed Li’s life:

“Tennis is my life. I grew up with tennis and now everything I know is from tennis. Also I meet friends from the tour. I learned a lot, if you have a low ranking how people treat you and if you have a high ranking how people treat you. It’s the same all over the world, not only in tennis.”

Andre the giant

Eddy wanted to know who Li looked up to in her younger days:

Bongarts/Getty Images/file

Who is your role model? Eddy Okporudhu, Facebook

“Andre Agassi. When I was young in China they didn’t show much tennis. One day I turned on the television and I saw that tennis players can be like that. He had long hair, earring with jeans. That was pretty special for me, so I was like “tennis players are so cool.”