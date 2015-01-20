The rise of Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios is a man in demand at the Australian Open, the first tennis grand slam of the 2015 season. Michael Dodge/Getty Images

The 19-year-old from Canberra carries home hopes for the enthusiastic fans in Melbourne. Matt King/Getty Images

The big-hitter is tipped to be Australia's next grand slam champion and he's already got some silverware after winning the Australian Open boys' single crown in 2013. PETER PARKS/AFP/Getty Images

A shock victory over Spanish 14-time grand slam winner Rafael Nadal in the fourth round at the 2014 Wimbledon championships burnished Kyrgios' reputation. CARL COURT/AFP/Getty Images

A place in the Wimbledon quarterfinals was a major breakthrough for the 19-year-old Australian. CARL COURT/AFP/Getty Images

Kyrgios says spending time away from his family and friends is one of the sacrifices of success. His sister Halimah and his father George traveled to watch his landmark Wimbledon win. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

There are some upsides to success -- including a trip on a private jet to compete at the inaugural International Premier League Tennis. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images for IPTL 2014

Injuries at the start of the new 2015 season means Kyrgios has spent much of the build-up to the Australian Open on the sidelines. Brett Hemmings/Getty Image

Away from the court, Kyrgios revealed he is fan of English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur. "I love their players especially Emmanuel Adebayor. I had the opportunity to go meet them while I was over in London for the ATP University so that was, that was awesome, seeing their training facility and it was something that I'm gonna remember." Kyrgios (centre) is pictured playing computer football with Gael Monfils (left) and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images/file