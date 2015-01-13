Thousands rally in Berlin for Paris terror victims

By Rick Noack, CNN
Updated 4:21 PM EST, Tue January 13, 2015
German President Joachim Gauck gives a speech in front of Berlin's Brandenburg Gate as political and religious leaders attend a Muslim rally to condemn the Paris terror attacks, promote tolerance and send a rebuke to a growing anti-Islamic movement on Tuesday, January 13.
A woman in Tel Aviv, Israel, holds a pencil Sunday, January 11, showing solidarity for the 12 people <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2015/01/07/world/gallery/paris-charlie-hebdo-shooting/index.html" target="_blank">who were killed in a shooting last week</a> at the Paris office of French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. Her cell phone shows four people <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2015/01/09/world/gallery/paris-grocery-standoff/index.html" target="_blank">who were killed in a Paris standoff</a> several days after the Charlie Hebdo attack.
The Empire State Building in New York is lit in the colors of the French flag on January 11, paying tribute to those who lost their lives in the Charlie Hebdo terrorist attack.
A man holds up a pen, signifying freedom of expression, during a gathering Friday, January 9, at JFK Plaza in Philadelphia.
Lights on the Arc de Triomphe say "Paris est Charlie" (Paris is Charlie) on January 9.
Journalists and other people in Hong Kong hold up pens and hold signs that say "Je suis Charlie" (I am Charlie) during a vigil on January 9.
Workers install a giant banner on the Cannes Festival Palace in Cannes, France, on January 9.
People gather in front of the French Embassy in Mexico City on Thursday, January 8.
A crowd gathers in Sydney on January 8 to show their support for Charlie Hebdo.
In remembrance of the victims, the Eiffel Tower goes dark on January 8.
A man holds a pencil in front of Notre-Dame Cathedral during a moment of silence January 8 in the French capital.
Police observe a moment of silence January 8 in Rennes, France.
People in Istanbul pay tribute to the victims of the attack on January 8.
Journalists and supporters of press freedom hold placards saying "I am Charlie" outside the Foreign Correspondents' Club in Hong Kong on January 8.
Women hug each other during a solidarity rally outside the office of Charlie Hebdo on January 8.
A Romanian military member walks past a condolence book outside the French Embassy in Bucharest, Romania, on January 8.
People in Toulouse, France, observe a moment of silence in front of City Hall on January 8.
French journalists and their families show solidarity with the Paris victims outside the French Embassy in New Delhi on January 8.
Mourners hold signs depicting victims' eyes during a rally in New York on Wednesday, January 7.
People hold candles during a gathering at Place de la Republique, a square in Paris, on January 7.
People gather in Paris on January 7.
Flowers are placed at a candlelight vigil near the French Embassy in Tunis, Tunisia, on January 7.
People in Rio de Janeiro hold a sign that reads "We're all Charlie" on January 7.
Papers with "I am Charlie" written in various languages are left near candles at a vigil in front of the French Embassy in Berlin.
Employees put up a sign as a woman prepares to place a bouquet of flowers at the front gate of the French Embassy in Washington on January 7.
People in Brussels, Belgium, hold candles during a vigil on January 7.
People gather near candles in Lyon, France, on January 7.
People in Paris hold candles on January 7.
A man holds a candle and a sticker that translates to "I am Charlie" during a vigil in Paris on January 7.
People gather in London's Trafalgar Square on January 7.
People gather in front of city hall in Rennes on January 7.
A portrait of French cartoonist Georges Wolinski, another victim of the shooting, is seen in Marseille, France, on January 7.
People hold up pens as a show of support in Rennes on January 7.
People light candles during a vigil in Geneva, Switzerland, on January 7.
Journalists with Agence France-Presse hold signs reading "I am Charlie" as they observe a minute of silence on January 7.
A man in Paris raises a pen on January 7.
People gather at the Place Royale in Nantes, France, on January 7.
The French national flag flies at half-staff on the roof of the French Embassy in Berlin.
People light candles at the Place de la Republique on January 7.
People hold signs during a gathering in Paris on January 7.
Story highlights

German Muslim groups organized symbolic pro-tolerance and anti-terror rally at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin

Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Joachim Gauck attended the rally

Berlin rally came one day after 25,000 Germans assembled in Dresden to protest against what they say is an "Islamization of Germany"

Berlin, Germany CNN  — 

10,000 people have attended a symbolic pro-tolerance and anti-terror rally and vigil at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin this evening, according to police estimates.

The protesters wanted to show solidarity with the victims of last week’s terror attacks in Paris.

German Muslim groups had organized the event with the support of Germany’s Jewish community, representatives of other churches, as well as all parties that are represented in the German Parliament, the Bundestag.

German President Joachim Gauck held a speech at the rally in which he said that the fight against religious extremism should be the responsibility of all Germans – and not only of Muslims or Jews. Directly addressing religious extremists, Gauck said: “We don’t fear you. Your hatred motivates us. We stand by our country and our values. … The terrorists (in Paris) wanted to divide us, but they have achieved the opposite: They have united us.”

Chancellor Angela Merkel and members of her Cabinet attended the demonstration without making public remarks. Merkel is scheduled to comment on the Parisian attacks on Thursday in a governmental address in the German Bundestag.

The rally started at 5:45 p.m. local time under the slogan “Standing together – Showing support.” Representatives of Germany’s Muslim community paid tribute to the victims of last week’s attacks at the French Embassy in Berlin, which is located right next to the Brandenburg Gate. Shortly afterward, Quran verses that emphasize the peaceful nature of Islam were recited on stage, followed by a minute of silence for the Parisian terror victims.

Aiman Mazyek, the chairman of Germany’s Central Council of Muslims said: “Today, we send a strong signal from Berlin to the world and to Germany: We protect the freedom of speech, and we represent a liberal-minded and friendly Germany.”

Some protesters held “Je suis Charlie” posters, or waved French flags. Daniela Mayer, 55, from Berlin held a sign saying: “Terror has no god.” She told CNN: “Right-wing Germans are trying to abuse the horrific terror attacks in Paris for their own purposes. That’s why I’m here today. We need to emphasize that Muslims are no terrorists.” Twenty-one-year-old French citizen Julie, who is spending her vacation in Berlin with friends, was surprised to see the large turnout for the vigil. “These attacks could have happened everywhere – that’s why it’s great to see so much sympathy here in Germany.”

Rising number of anti-Islam protesters

While the rally was organized in reaction to last week’s attacks in Paris, its organizers also hope to make an impact in Germany. On Monday, a record 25,000 protested against what they call an “Islamization of German society and culture” in the city of Dresden, according to local police estimates. At least 80,000 people rallied against the anti-Muslim protesters in various cities across Germany, according to German press agency DPA.

“I’m not scared by the rise of those anti-Islam protests,” Bekir Yilmaz, the president of the Turkish Community in Berlin, or TCB, told CNN on Tuesday. “But we as Muslims will have to become more active to counter such prejudices. We need to send clear signals that we want to build a peaceful future in Germany to convince those anti-Islam protesters.”

Yimaz also said German Muslims “are opposed to violence and hatred of all kinds.” “We want to show the world that we are peaceful and would never sympathize with terrorists,” he said.

Most German politicians have condemned the anti-Muslim marches, but some agree that Germany must do more to protect itself against potential terror attacks.

Speaking to CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere paraphrased some of the anti-Muslim protesters’ most prominent arguments last week: ” ‘How dangerous is Islam for our society?’ ‘What about the fight against (ISIS)?’ ‘Can this be successful?’ “

De Maiziere went on to say that “these critical questions have to be faced, have to be answered.”

Some conservative politicians have urged Chancellor Merkel to push for tougher laws that would give authorities more leeway to track suspects and prevent terror attacks.

Merkel: Islam belongs to Germany

In her New Year’s speech, Merkel addressed the issue of xenophobia, saying anti-Muslim demonstrations encourage the exclusion of people because of their skin color or religion.

Merkel urged people not to attend such rallies, where people have “hatred in their hearts,” she said.

“We know the value of unity in our country,” she said. “It is the foundation of our success.”

On Monday, Merkel re-emphasized her opinion by saying that Islam belonged to Germany – a remark which had already caused criticism in the predominantly Christian country when former President Christian Wulff took a similar stance in 2010.

Some representatives of Germany’s Muslim community have voiced their agreement with Merkel for trying to bridge divides between Muslims, Christians and Jews.