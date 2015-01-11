JeSuisCharlie: France's march of unity

(CNN) Central Paris became a marching ground for world leaders and thousands of people taking a stand against the three terror attacks that began with the shooting at the Charlie Hebdo headquarters.

Named by government officials as a "march of unity," crowds of people, many with banners bearing the unifying slogan "Je Suis Charlie," gathered near the Place de la Republique amid heightened security. Here are a few highlights from the event.

Many were taken aback by the show of solidarity.

#JeSuisCharlie ready to make a stand: Long Live Unconditional Freedom of Expression and Speech, No to Political Islam pic.twitter.com/kr1Eamfu4j — Reza Moradi (@RezaMoradi) January 11, 2015

Leaders who joined French President Francois Hollande included Germany's Angela Merkel, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, Spain's Mariano Rajoy, Jordan's King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

British Prime Minister David Cameron took to Twitter to express his support.