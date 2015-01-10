Story highlights The Kouachi brothers were monitored by French agencies because of their histories, L'Express says

But monitoring faded months ago despite a U.S. tip-off that one brother had trained with al Qaeda in Yemen

(CNN) French security agencies stopped monitoring the brothers who attacked the staff of Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine months before they carried out the attack, despite a previous tip-off from American intelligence agencies that one of them had likely trained with al Qaeda in Yemen, a French news magazine reported Saturday.

Charlie Hebdo terror attacker Said Kouachi is suspected of slipping off for terror training in Yemen in July 2011 during a trip he made with another French national to Oman in July 2011, according to multiple French officials who spoke to L'Express national security reporter Eric Pelletie r. Pelletier shared the details of his reporting with CNN.

U.S. intelligence agencies developed intelligence suggesting a high probability he slipped across to Yemen during the trip to Oman, and informed their French counterparts, according to Pelletier's French sources.

The French responded by placing Said Kouachi under surveillance in November 2011 by issuing a "Fiche de Surveillance" -- a survillance notice, multiple French officials told Pelletier. The surveillance was conducted by both DGSI -- France's domestic security service -- and later by the judicial police. Wiretaps were authorized for his cell phones and that of his brother Cherif.

A U.S. official told CNN's Barbara Starr that Said Kouachi's 2011 travel lasted three or more months and that he is believed to have trained with al Qaeda in Yemen during that period.

