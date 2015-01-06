Help Syrians survive the conflict

Story highlights 400,000 Syrians have been killed, according to the UN

The Syrian people need help with food, shelter and medical aid

5 million Syrian refugees also need assistance

(CNN) In 2011, the peaceful uprising in Syria spiraled into civil war, quickly becoming one of the bloodiest conflicts in the world today.

You can help the civilians struggling to survive in Syria -- with food, shelter, medical aid and other basic needs -- by clicking the 'take action' button below.

The United Nations estimates that 6 million civilians are internally displaced , desperate to find safety in the destroyed cities, facing the constant threat of gunfire in the streets and bombs from the skies.

More than 5 million Syrians who have fled the country face uncertainty as well.

Some crossed the border into neighboring countries, and found themselves in overcrowded refugee camps. You can help the charities supporting these overwhelmed camps by clicking here

