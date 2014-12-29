A grand slam winner and former world No. 1, Roddick frequently had spats with umpires during his career. Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Andy Roddick has warned tennis is in danger of losing its personality. Lucas Dawson/Getty Images

Now Roddick, who retired in 2012, wants to scrap tennis technology aid Hawk-Eye or severely alter the system currently in place in a bid to inject more personality in tennis. Julian Finney/Getty Images

Hawk-Eye is an instant replay system used to determine whether the ball is in or out. Getty Images

Hawk-Eye was first introduced at a top-level tennis tournament late in 2005. Getty Images

Hawk-Eye also provides ball-tracking systems for cricket and football.

In football, the Hawk-Eye system uses seven different cameras to track the ball and determine whether it has crossed the line, but it's only in recent years the sport has embraced the greater use of technology to help referees. Image provided by Hawk-Eye

It was only after the 2010 World Cup that football's world governing body FIFA recognized the need for change. Here Manuel Neuer of Germany watches the ball bounce over the line from a shot that hit the crossbar from Frank Lampard of England, but referee Jorge Larrionda did not award a goal. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

"We love our guys in the game now, Roger, Rafa and the way they carry themselves but there's some entertainment value on the guys that don't carry themselves so well," Roddick said, mentioning himself, retired two-time grand slam winner Marat Safin and the man dubbed "Super Brat," John McEnroe. steve powell/getty images/file

"Johnny Mac is out here all the time still going nuts and people love it," said Roddick, referring to the 55-year-old McEnroe, who is now competing in seniors' events. Central Press/Getty Images/file

Andy Roddick shows the strain of defeat as he loses to Juan Martin Del Potro in the final match of his career. Getty Images

American Andy Roddick waves to the crowd as he walks off court after losing to Del Potro of Argentina during their men's singles fourth round match at the 2012 U.S. Open. He announced his retirement after the match. Mike Stobe/Getty Images for USTA/file

Here Roddick hugs the U.S. Open trophy after defeating Juan Carlos Ferrero of Spain, 6-3 7-6 (7/2) 6-3 in the men's final in 2003. STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images/file