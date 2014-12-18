Latain American startups to watch —
Latin America's tech startups are on the rise.
From Santiago's hip "Chilecon Valley" to Medellin's vibrant and flourishing tech scene, accelerators are being formed, companies are beginning to emerge and investors are taking notice.
But from where has this exciting environment sprouted and who are its leading lights?
We asked Marcos Galperin, founder of popular online marketplace Mercado Libre -- often dubbed the Ebay of Latin America -- to select his nine most promising tech companies from the region to look out for in 2015.