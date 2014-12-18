Everyday life in Cuba

CNN's Patrick Oppmann loves to capture "Cuba moments" with his camera, including this Instagram post of "a row of classic cars rented for a wedding lined up on the malecon (Havana's famous highway and seawall)." Oppmann, the only U.S. television correspondent based in Cuba, has lived on the Caribbean island for three years. Check out some of his favorite images or follow him on Instagram: Patrick Oppmann/CNN

A conga player bangs his drum during a Santiago-Havana baseball game. Oppmann says that the drums have fired up ballplayers for generations, but last year the Cuban government tried to ban the congas from baseball. "After an avalanche of criticism, officials relented and the drums will play on," he says. Patrick Oppmann/CNN

Oppmann offers a bird's-eye view of Havana. Patrick Oppmann/CNN

Here's an old Chevy in Old Havana. Patrick Oppmann/CNN

"Cuban ingenuity has even found a use for CDs," Oppmann observes. Patrick Oppmann/CNN

Cubans celebrate St. Lazarus Day on Wednesday, December 17, by converging on a church known as "El Rincon" outside Havana. "A deity for followers of both Catholicism and Santeria , St. Lazarus is believed to grant good health to the faithful," Oppmann notes. "Many believe they need to show their devotion by suffering." Here, a man receives help as he walks on his knees to the church. Patrick Oppmann/CNN

"Pay phones may be dissapearing in much of the rest of the world," Oppmann says, "but the one on my block in Havana still gets plenty of use." Patrick Oppmann/CNN

Playing dominoes is the main form of recreation for workers at a tobacco farm in Pinar del Rio, Oppmann says. Patrick Oppmann/CNN

Tobacco workers take a break from picking leaves that will be dried and rolled into cigars, Oppmann says. Patrick Oppmann/CNN

Oppmann notes a "(b)rush fire by side of the road on the drive from Pinar del Rio to Havana." Patrick Oppmann/CNN

More Oppmann observations: "Putting on a show." Patrick Oppmann/CNN

"Waiting for the next wave." Patrick Oppmann/CNN