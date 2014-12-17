In the waters between the U.S. and Cuba lies a long history

Photos: Remembering the Cuban missile crisis
Remembering the Cuban missile crisis – People gather in an electronics store to watch American President John F. Kennedy deliver a nationally televised address on the Cuban missile crisis on October 22, 1962.
Remembering the Cuban missile crisis – President John F. Kennedy meets with aides.
Remembering the Cuban missile crisis – Onlookers gather on George Smathers Beach in Key West, Florida, to see the U.S. Army's Hawk anti-aircraft missiles positioned there during the Cuban missile crisis.
Remembering the Cuban missile crisis – A P2V Neptune U.S. patrol plane flies over a Soviet freighter in 1962.