In the waters between the U.S. and Cuba lies a long history

By Michael Martinez, CNN

Updated 11:05 PM ET, Wed December 17, 2014

People gather in an electronics store to watch American President John F. Kennedy deliver a nationally televised address on the Cuban missile crisis on October 22, 1962.
People gather in an electronics store to watch American President John F. Kennedy deliver a nationally televised address on the Cuban missile crisis on October 22, 1962.
President John F. Kennedy meets with aides.
President John F. Kennedy meets with aides.
Onlookers gather on George Smathers Beach in Key West, Florida, to see the U.S. Army&#39;s Hawk anti-aircraft missiles positioned there during the Cuban missile crisis.
Onlookers gather on George Smathers Beach in Key West, Florida, to see the U.S. Army's Hawk anti-aircraft missiles positioned there during the Cuban missile crisis.
A P2V Neptune U.S. patrol plane flies over a Soviet freighter in 1962.
A P2V Neptune U.S. patrol plane flies over a Soviet freighter in 1962.