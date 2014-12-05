Mario Balotelli charged over Instagram post

Published 11:52 AM EST, Fri December 5, 2014
Mario Balotelli has had a low key start to his Liverpool career after a big-money move from Italian giants AC Milan. The English club finished runner-up in the Premier League last season but have stuttered so far, losing six of its 13 competitive fixtures.
Balotelli has failed to scored a goal in those 13 matches for his new club after a move reported to be worth $25 million. "We got to a point when we were looking for a different kind of player and he was looking for a different challenge," Milan director Umberto Gandini told CNN of Balotelli's departure from Milan.
Balotelli has also shown flashes of the temper that have punctuated his career since returning to England -- confronting West Ham United goalkeeper Adrian during Liverpool's 3-1 defeat in September.
Balotelli's first stint in England came with current Premier League champions Manchester City between August 2010 and January 2013. Perhaps his defining moment in sky blue came when he scored during City's 6-1 derby demolition of Manchester United and revealed a t-shirt that read "Why always me?"
Balotelli has 33 caps for Italy, scoring 13 goals, the last being his winner in the 2014 World Cup group stage clash against England. But that be would the Azzurri's only success in Brazil, as they suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Costa Rica before another one goal defeat -- to Uruguay -- eliminated them.
After the World Cup, Balotelli failed to make two Italy squads, perhaps reflecting his indifferent form for Liverpool, though he was recalled in November, before picking an injury on international duty.
Balotelli burst onto the scene with AC Milan's city neighbors Internazionale in December 2007. He had a fractious relationship with then Inter boss Jose Mourinho, leaving for Manchester City in 2010 after scoring 20 goals in 59 matches for the club.
Balotelli's move from City to AC Milan angered Inter fans, who share a stadium with its city rivals. Gandini hailed Balotelli's contribution in his first season at the club as his goal helped it make the European Champions League.
But after just one full campaign with the club Balotelli was on the move for the fourth time in his fledgling career, his new manager Brendan Rodgers admitting signing the striker was a "calculated risk," given his disciplinary problems and off-field antics.
Gandini said of the mercurial player: "The expectation was probably bigger (at AC Milan), and I think also his expectations, and he has not reached the status yet where he can carry the club. Until he will do that he won't be able to fulfill his promises. I hope he does fulfill his potential, for him, for Liverpool and for the national team."
Story highlights

Mario Balotelli charged by English Football Association

Italian international issued apology on Twitter for reposting Instagram image

Has until 6pm on December 15 to respond to charge

Jewish Leadership Council chief executive labeled post 'offensive'

CNN  — 

Why always him?

Mario Balotelli’s knack of attracting the wrong type of headlines shows no sign of abating after the enigmatic forward was charged by the English Football Association with racially stereotyping Jewish and black people in a social media post.

The FA is looking into Balotelli’s reposting of a Nintendo character Super Mario image that underneath had the words “jumps like a black man and grabs coins like a jew.”

“Mario Balotelli has been charged by The FA in relation to a recent posting on social media,” read the statement.

“It is alleged the Liverpool player breached FA Rule E3[1] in that his posting was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper.

“It is further alleged that this is an ‘Aggravated Breach’ as defined by FA Rule E3[2] as it included a reference to ethnic origin and/or color and/or race and/or nationality and/or religion or belief.

“The player has until 6pm on 15 December 2014 to respond to the charge.”

Balotelli quickly deleted the Instagram image, before tweeting: “My Mom is jewish so all of u shut up please,” a reference to his foster mother, Silvia.

He apologized Tuesday on Twitter explaining the post “was meant to be anti-racist with humor.”

He added: “I now understand that out of context may have the opposite effect. Not all Mexicans have mustaches, not all black people jump high and not all Jewish people love money.

“I used a cartoon done by someone else because it has Super Mario and I thought it was funny and not offensive. Again, I’m sorry.”

Liverpool said they plan to speak to Balotelli, who has missed the club’s last three games due to a groin injury he picked up on international duty in November.

“We are aware of the posting which has since been promptly deleted by the player,” said Liverpool in a statement.

However, former FA executive Simon Johnson called on the FA to punish the 24-year-old Balotelli.

“We abhor all forms of racism, wherever it is found,” Johnson, who is the current chief executive of the UK Jewish Leadership Council, told the Daily Telegraph.

“We call upon the FA to investigate this offensive social media post and to take action if appropriate if we are to succeed in kicking racism out of football.”

Playing iIn Italy, Balotelli frequently faced racist abuse in stadiums, while in September Merseyside police investigated racist remarks on Twitter made to Balotelli after he posted a message during Manchester United’s 5-3 defeat against Leicester City.

Balotelli has yet to score a Premier League goal since joining Liverpool from AC Milan in the summer transfer window, though he did find the net against Ludogorets in the Champions League as well as against Swansea in the English League Cup.

The minimum ban for race-related rule breaches is five games under the FA’s social media guidelines.

Read: Balotelli says sorry