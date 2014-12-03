Study: This diet could lengthen life
02:37 - Source: CNN
Living to 100 17 videos
Study: This diet could lengthen life
02:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
empty plate
Intermittent fasting may help you live longer
01:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 i believe tease images
Get outside to improve your health
01:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
This string may help you live to be 100
01:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Turns out playing video games reduces the vividness and frequency of cravings compared with waiting it out, according to new research in the journal Appetite. (Study participants played Tetris.) Why? Because playing games distracts your laser focus on about that pint of ooey-gooey chocolate ice cream sitting in your freezer.
Is sitting the new smoking?
01:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
living to 100 energy drinks close up
Put down that energy drink!
01:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
living to 100 eating healthy
Cut this food and extend your life
01:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Meditation has become increasingly popular in the West since the 1960s.
How every person can benefit from meditation
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Drink this daily and you may live longer
01:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
How listening to music helps your brain
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
hm friendships health_00011709.jpg
Saying 'hello' can extend your life
01:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MUNICH, GERMANY - JULY 09: FC Bayern Muenchen sporting manager Matthias Sammer laughs during a press conference at the Bayern Muenchen training ground on July 9, 2014 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Alexandra Beier/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Does laughing make you healthier?
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A fruit plate is seen at the Buchinger-Wilhelmi Clinic in Ueberlingen, southern Germany, on March 24, 2014. High-end clinics specialising in deprivation rather than pampering are all the rage in Germany, one of the homes of the fasting movement, and in some cases it is even covered by health insurance plans. AFP PHOTO/CHRISTOF STACHE (Photo credit should read CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images)
The best diets have this in common
01:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
living to 100 eating healthy
How to stop mindless eating
01:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Skip the meds and practice good sleep hygiene
01:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
puppies
What every 50-year-old needs to know
01:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
living to 100 eating family healthy
Trick your kids into eating healthy
01:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN

Story highlights

Study: Women on a Mediterranean diet had a key biological marker for slower aging

Mediterranean diets have also been linked to lower cardiovascular problems

Next scientists want to see if one particular food had a bigger impact

CNN  — 

Eating a Mediterranean diet may be your key to living longer. That’s according to a new study led by Immaculata De Vivo, associate professor at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston and Harvard Medical School.

The diet involves eating items off a menu that is rich in vegetables, fruits, nuts, beans and peas, unrefined grains, olive oil and fish. It keeps dairy, meat and saturated fats to a minimum. And you can have a glass of red wine with dinner without cheating.

The Mediterranean diet is easy to find in the grocery store, contains nutrients that are known to enhance longevity and has other health benefits that are backed by peer-reviewed, scientific studies. Broccoli makes the list because it's one of nature's most nutrient-dense foods, with only 30 calories per cup. That means you get a ton of hunger-curbing fiber and polyphenols -- antioxidants that detoxify cell-damaging chemicals in your body -- with each serving.
The Mediterranean diet is easy to find in the grocery store, contains nutrients that are known to enhance longevity and has other health benefits that are backed by peer-reviewed, scientific studies. Broccoli makes the list because it's one of nature's most nutrient-dense foods, with only 30 calories per cup. That means you get a ton of hunger-curbing fiber and polyphenols -- antioxidants that detoxify cell-damaging chemicals in your body -- with each serving.
gallery

Delicious Mediterranean diet foods

Can meditation really slow aging?

The diet has been consistently linked with health benefits that includes helping you manage your weight, and it can lower your risk for chronic issues such as cardiovascular disease.

This new research looks at data from 4,676 healthy middle-aged women involved in the Nurses’ Health Study, an ongoing study tracking the health of more than 120,000 U.S. nurses since 1976.

It found women who ate a Mediterranean diet had longer telomeres.

A Mediterranean diet prevents strokes

Telomeres are part of your chromosomes, the thread-like structures that house your DNA. At the end of these chromosomes are telomeres, a kind of protective “cap” that keeps the structure from unraveling. It thereby protects your genetic information.

Even in healthy people, telomeres shorten with age. Shorter telomeres are associated with aging, lower life expectancy and age-related diseases such as artherosclerosis, certain cancers and liver disease.

Scientists have noticed some lifestyle choices such as smoking, being overweight or obese and drinking a lot of sugar sweetened drinks can prematurely shorten a person’s telomeres.

Scientists believe oxidative stress and inflammation can also shorten them.

How to get super fit at any age

Fruits, vegetables, olive oils and nuts – the key components of a Mediterranean diet – have well-known antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. The team of U.S. researchers led by De Vivo therefore wanted to see whether the women who stuck with this diet had longer telomeres.

“This is the largest population-based study addressing the association between Mediterranean diet adherence and telomere length in healthy, middle aged women,” they write. The study included completed detailed food questionnaires and blood tests to measure telomere length.

Each participant had a calculated diet score ranging from 0 to 9 points; a higher score signifies a closer resemblance to the Mediterranean diet. Each one point change in diet score corresponded an average of 1.5 years of telomere aging.

Telomere shortening is irreversible but healthy “lifestyle choices can help prevent accelerated shortening,” says De Vivo.

Healthy aging, four keys

This study’s results provide “some insight into the underlying physiologic mechanism behind this association,” indicating that greater adherence to this diet is significantly associated with longer telomeres, she says. Because of the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects of the Mediterranean diet, following this diet “could balance out the ‘bad effects’ of smoking and obesity,” De Vivo says.

These findings further support “the health benefits of greater adherence to the Mediterranean diet for reduction of overall mortality, increased longevity and reduced incidence of chronic diseases, especially major cardiovascular diseases.”

None of the individual dietary components was associated with telomere length. Researchers suggest that means the whole diet is an important element, rather than one item being a kind of superfood.

That sweet drink may age you

Dr. Peter Nilsson, a professor of Clinical Cardiovascular Research at Lund University in Sweden, who wrote an accompanying editorial, suggests that the variation in telomere length and dietary patterns may also be because of genetic background factors.

While promising, Nilsson believes that future studies “should take into account the possibility of interactions between genes, diet and sex.”

With these results, De Vivo and her research team hope in the future to figure out which components of the Mediterranean diet may be having a bigger impact on telomere length.

Next they also hope to study the same thing in men.