Americas
Segunda vuelta en Uruguay
Updated
6:49 PM ET, Sun November 30, 2014
El expresidente Tabaré Vásquez, del gobernante Frente Amplio, volvería al poder en Uruguay.
AFP/Getty Images
El diputado del derechista Partido Nacional Luis Lacalle Pou reconoció su derrota.
AFP/Getty Images
José Mujica deja la presidencia como unos de los mandatarios más populares de la región..
AFP/Getty Images
Las fuertes precipitaciones que se registraron en la noche del sábado marcaron el inicio de la jornada electoral.
Jose manuel rodriguez/cnn Espanol
Unos 2,6 millones de habitantes estában habilitados para votar en la segunda vueltas de estas elecciones presidenciales en Uruguay.
Jose manuel rodriguez/cnn Espanol
En la primera vuelta Vázquez logró un 48% y Lacalle Pou obtuvo casi el 31%.
Jose manuel rodriguez/cnn Espanol
La Corte Electoral informó de que la participación popular fue bastante alta.
Jose manuel rodriguez/cnn Espanol