World
Follow CNN
Americas

Segunda vuelta en Uruguay

Updated 6:49 PM ET, Sun November 30, 2014
Share
uruguay election 30 nov vazquezuruguay election 30 nov vazquez
1 of 7
El expresidente Tabaré Vásquez, del gobernante Frente Amplio, volvería al poder en Uruguay. AFP/Getty Images
El diputado del derechista Partido Nacional Luis Lacalle Pou reconoció su derrota. AFP/Getty Images
José Mujica deja la presidencia como unos de los mandatarios más populares de la región.. AFP/Getty Images
Las fuertes precipitaciones que se registraron en la noche del sábado marcaron el inicio de la jornada electoral. Jose manuel rodriguez/cnn Espanol
Unos 2,6 millones de habitantes estában habilitados para votar en la segunda vueltas de estas elecciones presidenciales en Uruguay. Jose manuel rodriguez/cnn Espanol
En la primera vuelta Vázquez logró un 48% y Lacalle Pou obtuvo casi el 31%. Jose manuel rodriguez/cnn Espanol
La Corte Electoral informó de que la participación popular fue bastante alta. Jose manuel rodriguez/cnn Espanol