Legendary Mexican comedian Roberto Gomez Bolanos dies

People we lost in 2014 – Edward Herrmann, the versatile, honey-voiced actor whose roles included patricians and politicians such as "Gilmore Girls" father Richard Gilmore, "The Practice" law professor Anderson Pearson and President Franklin D. Roosevelt, died on Wednesday, December 31. He was 71.
Hide Caption
2 of 127
Photos:Photos: People we lost in 2014
People we lost in 2014 – Luise Rainer, who won back-to-back Oscars in the 1930s for "The Great Ziegfeld" and "The Good Earth," has died at the age of 104, her daughter reported on Tuesday, December 30.