Paul Allen Fast Facts

Paul Allen, philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft.

Personal:

Birth date: January 21, 1953

Birth place: Seattle, Washington

Birth name: Paul Gardner Allen

Father: Kenneth Allen, librarian

Mother: Edna Faye (Gardner) Allen, teacher

Education: Attended Washington State University, 1972-1974

Also owns a 303-foot yacht named Tatoosh.

Allen is also a musician, having received his first guitar at 16. He's been a big fan of Jimi Hendrix since seeing him in concert in the late 1960s.

Has a minority stake in the Seattle Sounders FC soccer team.

Timeline:

1968 - Paul Allen meets fellow student Bill Gates in the computer lab at the private Lakeside School in Seattle.

1974 - Drops out of Washington State to take a job at Honeywell in Boston.

1977 - Gates and Allen sign a formal partnership agreement, giving Gates 64% of Microsoft and Allen 36%.

1980 - Microsoft hires Steve Ballmer as its business manager.

1982 - Diagnosed with Hodgkin's disease.

1983 - Allen leaves Microsoft. Gates offers Allen $5 a share for his stake in the company. Allen counters with a demand for $10 a share. Gates rejects that offer and Allen leaves the company with all of his stock. He remains on the board of directors.

1986 - Starts Vulcan Inc. to manage his business and philanthropic interests.

1988 - Buys the Portland Trail Blazers basketball team.

1997 - Allen purchases the Seattle Seahawks football team.

2002 - Allen gives $14 million to the University of Washington to build the Paul G. Allen Center for Computer Science and Engineering.

2004 - Funds SpaceShipOne, whose mission is to become the world's first commercial space vehicle.

December 2010 - Gives Washington State University $26 million to build the Paul G. Allen School of Global Animal Health.

August 2013 - Allen and his band, the Underthinkers, release an album called "Everywhere at Once."

October 2014 - Pledges $100 million to fight Ebola through his Tackle Ebola initiative.

December 9, 2014 - Allen donates $100 million to start an institute to focus on the workings of human cells as a way to battle disease. It will be called the Allen Institute for Cell Science.

March 2, 2015 - Announces he has found the wreck of the Musashi, a long-lost World War II Japanese battleship, near the Philippines.

August 18, 2017 - A team of civilian researchers led by Allen discovers the wreckage of the USS Indianapolis on the floor of the Pacific Ocean, 18,000 feet below the surface. The discovery brings a measure of closure to one of the most tragic maritime disasters in US naval history.