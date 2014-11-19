People's 'Sexiest Men Alive'

People magazine dubbed John Legend the "Sexiest Man Alive" of 2019. He joins this illustrious list of past honorees ...Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
British actor Idris Elba was People's 2018 "Sexiest Man Alive." Getty Images
Country star and "The Voice" coach Blake Shelton earned in honor in 2017. David Becker/Getty Images
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was the 2016 title holder.Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Soccer player/model David Beckham snagged the title in 2015. Alexia Fodere/AFP/Getty Images
Chris Hemsworth was viewed as in tight competition with the "other Chris," a.k.a. Chris Pratt, when Hemsworth snagged the title in 2014. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
Keira Knightley and Adam Levine found love in "Begin Again" in 2013 and "The Voice" coach found himself dubbed People's sexiest man alive. Weinstein Company
Channing Tatum (with Alex Pettyfer in "Magic Mike") stripped down and won the honor in 2012. Warner Bros
Bradley Cooper made fans laugh in "The Hangover Part II" in 2011, and swoon as the sexiest man alive. Warner Bros
In 2010, "Buried" star Ryan Reynolds became the first Canadian on the list. Lionsgate
Johnny Depp (seen here in "Public Enemies") was a suave choice in 2009. It was his second time on the list. Universal Pictures
Hugh Jackman brought the sexy in "Australia" and on the cover of People in 2008. Fox Studios/Getty Images
Matt Damon had a hit with "Ocean's Thirteen" in 2007 and sexy bragging rights. Warner Bros
In 2006, George Clooney starred in "The Good German" and became the second man to grab the title twice. Warner Bros
Alright, alright alright!. 2005 was Matthew McConaughey's year of sexy. Here, he is seen in "Sahara."Paramount Pictures
"Closer" was Jude Law's starring role in 2004, but he made more buzz with the People pick. Columbia Pictures
Johnny Depp starred in "Once Upon a Time in Mexico" in 2003 and on the cover of People's sexiest man issue. Columbia Pictures
"Daredevil" got mixed reviews for Ben Affleck, but even critics couldn't argue with his 2002 sexiest man selection. Mark Mainz/Getty Images
Pierce Brosnan (seen here with Jamie Lee Curtis in "The Tailor of Panama") was the pick for 2001.Columbia Pictures
In 2000, Brad Pitt appeared with Julia Roberts in "The Mexican" and made one of two appearances on the sexy list. Getty Images
1999 was a good year for Richard Gere: He reunited with "Pretty Woman" co-star Julia Roberts for the film "Runaway Bride;" he turned 50; and he was named sexiest man alive. Getty Images
Harrison Ford and Anne Heche appeared in the movie "6 Days,7 Nights," in 1996 and he also snagged the title and cover. Getty Images
George Clooney (seen here with Michael Gough in "Batman & Robin") was both the caped crusader and the sexiest man alive in 1997. Warner Bros
In 1996, Denzel Washington (seen here in "Courage Under Fire") became the first and only African-American to nab the title. 20th Century Fox
Brad Pitt got gritty in 1995 in the psychological thriller "Se7en," but it was his good looks that landed him the sexiest man cover that year. Good thing, too, as fans were thirsting given that there was no selection in 1994. New Line Cinema
The magazine didn't name a sexiest man in 1993 or 1994. Instead, they went with Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere as the sexiest couple alive in a two-for-one deal. Brenda Chase/Online USA, Inc.
Nick Nolte won accolades in 1992 for his acting in "Lorenzo's Oil," as well as the nod from People as the sexiest man. Universal Pictures
"Dirty Dancing" made him a big star, but the late Patrick Swayze was still riding high in 1991 with "Point Break" when he earned the honor. Twentieth Century Fox.
Tom Cruise (seen here in "Days of Thunder") was a hot selection in 1990. Don Simpson/Jerry Bruckheimer Films
He may have been almost 60 in 1989, but that didn't stop People from finding "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" co-star Sean Connery sexy. Lucasfilm, Ltd
The late John F. Kennedy Jr. (seen here with then-girlfriend Christina Haag circa 1988 in New York) was neither a movie nor TV star, but his dashing good looks earned him the title in 1988. Sonia Moskowitz/IMAGES/Getty Images
The jury ruled "L.A. Law" star Harry Hamlin was the perfect selection for 1987. Ron Galella/WireImage/Getty Images
Mark Harmon was the quintessential '80s hunk and 1986's winner.TriStar Pictures
Before he was known for getting mad, Mel Gibson's fame from the "Mad Max" films led him to be named People's first sexiest man alive in 1985. Warner Brothers/Getty Images