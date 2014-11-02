Follow us at @WorldSportCNN and like us on Facebook

Story highlights Novak Djokovic defeats Milos Raonic to claim Paris Masters title Serb wins in 6-2 6-3 to increase lead atop world rankings Victory marks 600th career match win for Djokovic

CNN —

Novak Djokovic strengthened his position atop the ATP world rankings Sunday with a convincing win over Milos Raonic in the final of the Paris Masters.

The Serb triumphed 6-2 6-3 in little over one hour and 20 minutes to increase his rankings lead over World No. 2, Roger Federer, who was defeated by Raonic in the quarter finals of the Paris tournament earlier in the week.

Djokovic now heads to the season ending ATP World Tour Finals event in London as favorite to end 2014 as the world’s top player.

“I played the best match of the entire week today when it was most needed,” said Djokovic on court after the match. “I got a lot of returns back and just overall I’m extremely happy with the performance.”

On the battle with Federer for the No.1 spot, he added “I see it better now than one week ago, that’s for sure.”

“It helps that I won the title … that I’m playing well, and that I’m feeling good about myself on the court playing indoors. That encourages me, as I said before, prior to the last event of the year.

“Now I cannot affect his (Federer’s) matches. I can affect only what I can do in my own matches. So I’ll try to stay focused on what I need to do and play well in London. Every match that I play and win gets me closer to holding No. 1 at the end of the year.”

Djokovic was playing his first tournament since his wife Jelena gave birth to the couple’s first child last month.

He didn’t drop a set as he cruised to the Paris title for the third time in his career, adding to victories in 2009 and 2013.

Sunday’s victory also marked Djokovic’s 600th career match win, something achieved by only four other active players (Federer, Rafael Nadal, Lleyton Hewitt and David Ferer).

Read: Federer steps up World No.1 bid

Read: The amazing life of tennis pioneer