Caroline Wozniacki: Nightmares won’t stop my marathon dream

Ravi Ubha and Leila Hussain, for CNN
4 minute read
Updated 6:57 AM EDT, Thu October 16, 2014
Wozniacki bucket list
Caroline Wozniacki's marathon preparations —
Wozniacki coach crazy
Caroline Wozniacki's marathon preparations —
Woz clear mind
Caroline Wozniacki's marathon preparations —
wozniacki so much happened
Caroline Wozniacki's marathon preparations —
wozniacki tough time off court
Caroline Wozniacki's marathon preparations —
wozniacki shoe
Caroline Wozniacki's marathon preparations —
wozniacki monte carlo
Caroline Wozniacki's marathon preparations —
wozniacki nightmares
Caroline Wozniacki's marathon preparations —
wozniacki shadow
Caroline Wozniacki's marathon preparations —
wozniacki job onlookers
In the spotlight —
wozniacki fighter
A love of boxing —
wozniacki aggression
A love of boxing —
wozniacki dad
Close bond with dad —
wozniacki training
Tennis resurgence —
Caroline Wozniacki, marathon woman

Follow us at @WorldSportCNN and like us on Facebook

Story highlights

Caroline Wozniacki won't be done exercising when the tennis season is over

The Dane will be taking part in the New York City Marathon on November 2

Wozniacki has had nightmares about the marathon but that isn't stopping her

After splitting with Rory McIlroy and getting over injuries, Wozniacki prospered on court

CNN  — 

Caroline Wozniacki is known as one of the fittest players in tennis, but even the rejuvenated Dane is feeling anxious as she prepares to take part in the New York City Marathon in early November.

Wozniacki admits to having nightmares about the grueling 26.2-mile race, which comes just a week after the season-ending WTA Finals conclude in Singapore.

“I dreamed one time that before I even got to the start line I was dead,” Wozniacki laughs during an interview with CNN’s Open Court. “Or I dreamed that someone had to get me through the finish line in a wheelchair.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and his girlfriend tennis star Caroline Wozniacki speak as they play in the Par 3 Contest at the 77th Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2013 in Augusta, Georgia. Tournament competition begins April 11. AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and his girlfriend tennis star Caroline Wozniacki speak as they play in the Par 3 Contest at the 77th Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2013 in Augusta, Georgia. Tournament competition begins April 11. AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images
JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images
video

Rory McIlroy & Caroline Wozniacki split

open court caroline wozniacki _00043720
open court caroline wozniacki _00043720
video

Caroline Wozniacki's biggest year

nichols intv serena williams _00004008.jpg
nichols intv serena williams _00004008.jpg
video

Serena Williams wins the US Open

“So I don’t know if I am that confident but I’m starting to get there. I definitely have a finish goal in mind but I want to keep it to myself.”

Wozniacki is competing in the marathon for charity, capping a rollercoaster 2014 in which the former world No. 1 suffered an array of injuries and a high-profile split with top golfer Rory McIlroy before making her first grand slam final in five years at the U.S. Open.

She then continued her resurgence with good form on the WTA Tour’s Asian swing, clinching a place at the elite eight-woman championships for the first time since 2011.

“The running has definitely helped,” she says. “In the middle of the year I had a tough time outside the court and in my personal life.

“Just going for a run was nice to clear my mind and think about something else. Then you feel great about yourself as well. You get fit.”

Still, if you think Wozniacki is crazy for deciding to take part this year after tennis’ tiring 10-month hop around the world, you aren’t alone.

Her