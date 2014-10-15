Caroline Wozniacki: Nightmares won’t stop my marathon dream

Follow us at @WorldSportCNN and like us on Facebook

Caroline Wozniacki is known as one of the fittest players in tennis, but even the rejuvenated Dane is feeling anxious as she prepares to take part in the New York City Marathon in early November.

Wozniacki admits to having nightmares about the grueling 26.2-mile race, which comes just a week after the season-ending WTA Finals conclude in Singapore.

“I dreamed one time that before I even got to the start line I was dead,” Wozniacki laughs during an interview with CNN’s Open Court. “Or I dreamed that someone had to get me through the finish line in a wheelchair.

“So I don’t know if I am that confident but I’m starting to get there. I definitely have a finish goal in mind but I want to keep it to myself.”

Wozniacki is competing in the marathon for charity, capping a rollercoaster 2014 in which the former world No. 1 suffered an array of injuries and a high-profile split with top golfer Rory McIlroy before making her first grand slam final in five years at the U.S. Open.

She then continued her resurgence with good form on the WTA Tour’s Asian swing, clinching a place at the elite eight-woman championships for the first time since 2011.

“The running has definitely helped,” she says. “In the middle of the year I had a tough time outside the court and in my personal life.

“Just going for a run was nice to clear my mind and think about something else. Then you feel great about yourself as well. You get fit.”

Still, if you think Wozniacki is crazy for deciding to take part this year after tennis’ tiring 10-month hop around the world, you aren’t alone.

Her