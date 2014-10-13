Story highlights
Taliban insurgents have killed 14 Afghan National Security forces, including two policemen, in northern Afghanistan, government officials said.
About 180 Afghan security forces were traveling in a convoy Sunday when more than 200 Taliban fighters attacked them in a very remote part of Sar-e-Pul province, Gov. Abdul Jabar Haqbeen told CNN.
The Taliban captured six soldiers, 17 others were injured, and 23 Taliban insurgents were killed in the fighting, Haqbeen said.
Also on Sunday, a suicide attack in Wardak province killed 14 people, including nine civilians, a province spokesman said.
A car full of explosives blew up near an Afghan National Army vehicle, according to Wardak officials.
Two other vehicles with civilians were also destroyed in the blast, and six people were injured, officials said.
Mohammad Ehsan Popalzai contributed to this report.