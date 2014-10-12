Story highlights More than 200,000 people have been evacuated The cyclone comes in on top of high tide, which could mean a higher storm surge Hudhud has the strength of a category 3 hurricane

New Delhi CNN —

Six people have died in Cyclone Hudhud on Sunday, Indian authorities said. The storm, which made landfall on India’s eastern coast, has also uprooted trees and utility poles.

When the storm blew ashore, the coast was nearly emptied out. More than 200,000 people were evacuated a day before, officials said.

India’s science and technology minister, Jitendra Singh, described the cyclone as “very severe” but not as threatening as a “super cyclone.”

Hudhud is expected to intensify and peak to around 115 miles per hour (185 kilometers per hour) by Sunday afternoon, Singh said.

The storm rode in at high tide, which could result in surge as high as 2 meters (7 feet).

At least 100,000 residents from four districts of the state of Andhra Pradesh were moved to safer locations, such as schools and other structurally strong buildings, according to authorities.

In neighboring Odisha state, another 100,000 people have also been evacuated, according to a senior emergency official.

The Indian military has mobilized its resources to areas vulnerable to Hudhud, defense officials said.

In New Delhi, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefed about the government’s plans to prepare for and recover from the surging storm, according to a statement from Modi’s office.