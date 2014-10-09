Why has North Korea decided to talk now?

Madison Park, CNN
Updated 12:53 PM EDT, Mon October 13, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets with North Korea's first female fighter jet pilots in this undated photo released by the country's state media on Monday, June 22. He called the women "heroes of Korea" and "flowers of the sky."
Kim Jong Un and North Korea's military

Story highlights

North Korean officials make rare move of taking questions at UN from journalists and diplomats

North Korea reached out to human rights discussion with EU and visited South Korea

Critics say the regime is pressured by human rights allegations and sanctions

CNN  — 

With Kim Jong Un still out of sight, North Korean officials have gone on a publicity blitz, making a rare move to take questions at the United Nations, arranging human rights talks with the European Union and taking a high-level trip to South Korea.

The overtures come at a time when its human rights record has received increased scrutiny. Pyongyang’s charm offensive has raised questions of what the regime seeks and what could be happening in the country’s inner circle.

While Ri Tong Il, the North Korean deputy ambassador, declined to respond to questions about Kim’s health on Tuesday, he gave some clues to what may be behind the country’s rare willingness to take reporters’ questions.

Citing over 40 different sanctions against North Korea, he said, “This is the most brutal sanction throughout the world. No country … has been living under these sanctions.

Mixed messages from Korea

North Korea also made overtures to the South in recent days, sending what could be seen as mixed messages.

From “capricious whore” to “disgusting political prostitute,” the South Korean president is routinely insulted by the North. So when KCNA, its state-run news mouthpiece called South Korean President Park Geun-hye a “wretched pro-U.S. stooge and traitor to the nation,” it was nowhere near its worst invective.

But just two days after this latest round of insults, three high-ranking North Korean officials arrived in a surprise visit to South Korea. They received a red carpet treatment on Saturday and shook hands with South Korean officials with a message: Let’s talk.

The U.S. State Department representative stated that the U.S. was consulted regarding the visit and that it supports better inter-Korea relations.

But by Monday, the two countries exchanged fire in the west coast of the peninsula after a North Korean boat crossed the Northern Limit Line, a disputed maritime demarcation line.

Is Kim Jong Un’s sister Kim Yo Jong in charge?

It was another zigzag in the seesawing and often tumultuous relationship between the North and South.

“To the DPRK, perceived confusion and chaos, both domestically and internationally, by the international community is exactly what North Korea wants,” said Jasper Kim, founder of Asia-Pacific Global Research Group.

“It increases the risk profile of the country from the perspective of the U.S., South Korea, China and other players, increasing the stakes of the negotiation game.”

