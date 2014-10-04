Story highlights World No. 1 extends unbeaten run with semifinal victory over Andy Murray Serb will face Tomas Berdych in Sunday's final after Czech player beat Martin Klizan

Novak Djokovic will look to seal a 24th straight win at the China Open final on Sunday after putting Andy Murray to the sword in Saturday’s semis.

The world No. 1 came through in straight sets 6-3 6-4 against the Scot to book a place in the final against Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic.

“I’m glad that I’m back in the form that I would like to be in, especially in these courts where I still haven’t lost ever since I played this tournament,” Djokovic said, the ATPTour website reported. “Hopefully I can finish the year in style, similar as I finished last year.”

The Serb is seeking to clinch his 46th ATP Tour title against the big Czech who won the tournament himself in 2011 – Djokovic did not play that year because of a back injury.

Berdych overcame Rafael Nadal’s conqueror Martin Klizan in straight sets 6-4 6-1 in his semifinal and is relishing the prospect of ending Djokovic’s incredible run of victories.

“Playing against the No. 1 player in the world is always a bit special,” Berdych said.

“Novak is playing in incredible form again. He has a great record playing here at the China Open,” he added.

“There is a new challenge, a new day, a new opportunity for me. I’m going to try to go there, try to take my chance and, again, try to play my tennis. Let’s see what I can do with that.”

