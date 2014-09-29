Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing has been credited with infusing the venerable Paris house with a fresh, pop culture aesthetic, while staying true to the brand's spirit and tradition of craftsmanship. One of his most loyal supporters is U.S. TV personality Kim Kardashian, pictured here with Rousteing and her sister, model Kendall at this year's Vogue Paris Foundation party. THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images

His designs have a loyal celebrity following, including actress Kate Bosworth, who Rousteing is pictured with at last year's Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kendall walks the runway for the Balmain Spring/Summer 2015 show. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Rousteing is also known for casting diverse models for his catwalk shows and advertising campaigns, and he is pictured here with supermodel Joan Smalls, a regular fixture on the Balmain runway. Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Rousteing's Instagram account has over 600,000 followers and is peppered with photos of Rousteing and his famous friends, like model Rose Huntington-Whiteley who he poses with for a selfie at this year's Met Gala in New York. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

However, the status of Olivier Rousteing's muse goes to singer Rihanna. He says his latest collection was inspired by her.

Rihanna starred in Balmain's Spring 2014 ad campaign.

The designer says that he primarily tries to live up to his own, high standards: "If you like your show, people are also going to love it," he says. PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/Getty Images