Li Na: Chinese trailblazer retires at the age of 32

John Sinnott, CNN
3 minute read
Updated 10:44 AM EDT, Sat September 20, 2014
Li Na retired from tennis in 2014.
Quinn Rooney/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images
Knee problems prompted Li to announce her retirement in September 2014.
China's tennis star —
MAL FAIRCLOUGH/AFP/Getty Images
Since retiring she's been keeping busy with numerous business interests.
Graham Denholm/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images
Li's 2011 French Open win made her one of the richest sportswomen in the world.
Rich list —
AFP/Getty Images
After becoming China's first grand slam singles champion in Paris, Li signed a raft of new sponsorship deals.
Seventh heaven —
AFP/Getty Images
Western brands seized on Li as a way of moving into the Chinese marketplace, which is traditionally one of the hardest to infiltrate.
Finding the balance —
Getty Images
Her business interests include movie and book deals, her own clothing line in China with long-time sponsor Nike, appearances in reality television shows
Sponsor deals —
AFP/Getty Images
After winning the 2014 Australian Open Li rose to a career-high No. 2 in the world that same year
Exposure —
AFP/Getty Images
Li was one of the most in-demand players on the WTA Tour, not just because of her nationality but also because of her engaging personality.
Personality counts —
Getty Images
Li, who has a rose tattoo on her chest, became the first Chinese woman to win a WTA tournament in 2004.
Rose tattoo —
Getty Images
When Li reached the finals of the French Open in 2011, it was estimated that over 100 million Chinese watched live TV coverage of the event.
People's choice —
AFP/Getty Images
She has two children with her husband and former coach, Jiang Shan.
Hands up if you're pregnant —
Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
Li Na: The mother of Chinese tennis

Story highlights

Chinese tennis star Li Na retires at age of 32 due to injury

Li was Asia's first grand slam singles champion

The 32-year-old Li had win-loss record of 503-188

Li recorded prize money earnings of $16.7 million

CNN  — 

Asia’s first grand slam singles champion Li Na has called time on her 15-year tennis career due to “chronic” knee injuries.

The current world No. 6 won the French Open in 2011 and the Australian Open in 2014 as well as helping popularize the sport in Asia.

“It took me several agonizing months to finally come to the decision that my chronic injuries will never again let me be the tennis player that I can be,” said Li on her Facebook page.

“Walking away from the sport, effective immediately, is the right decision for me and my family.”

Paying tribute to Li’is successful career, WTA chairman and chief executive officer Stacey Allaster highlighted the Chinese star’s help in raising tennis’ profile in Asia.

“She is a pioneer who opened doors to tennis for hundreds of millions of people throughout China and Asia,” said Allaster in a statement.

“It’s hard to be a household name in a nation with 1.4 billion people, but that’s what Li Na is,” added Allaster.

“Her legacy is immense and I have no doubt that her contributions to the WTA will be seen for decades to come in China, throughout Asia and the rest of the world.”

World number one Serena Williams also paid her own tribute. “Your retirement is a sad day for tennis but I’m sure your future will be bright. The star you left on our sport will never dim. Thank you for always making everyone smile,” she wrote on her Facebook page.

As well as her two grand slam triumphs, the 32-year-old Li reached the Australian Open final in 2011 and 2013.

After her 2014 win in Melbourne, she became world No. 2 in February – the highest ranking ever attained by an Asian player.

However, an injury to her right knee forced Li to withdraw from April’s Stuttgart Open, and the 32-year-old has struggled with her form since. It was a knee injury that forced her to miss the recent U.S. Open.

Read: Li Na’s open letter of retirement

