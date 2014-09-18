Stan Wawrinka, right, set the tone for an unpredictable tennis season by defeating injured top seed Rafael Nadal in January's Australian Open men's final.
SAEED KHAN/AFP/Getty Images
Grand slam winners in 2014 —
While Wawrinka -- long in the shadows of his fellow Swiss Roger Federer -- won his first grand slam title, China's Li Na claimed her second by triumphing in Melbourne against first-time finalist Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia.
MAL FAIRCLOUGH/AFP/Getty Images
Grand slam winners in 2014 —
Nadal, though, won his ninth French Open title despite struggling heading into the tournament. The Spaniard, then top of the rankings, beat Novak Djokovic in the final.
KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP/Getty Images)
Grand slam winners in 2014 —
Maria Sharapova -- who once described herself as a "cow on ice" on clay -- made it two French Open titles in three years by outlasting Romania's rising star Simona Halep, who was playing in her first grand slam final. It's the only major the 27-year-old Russian has won more than once.
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
Grand slam winners in 2014 —
Djokovic, left, rebounded from his French Open disappointment to defeat Roger Federer in the Wimbledon final. The Serbian regained the No. 1 ranking and claimed his seventh grand slam.
CARL COURT/AFP/Getty Images
Grand slam winners in 2014 —
Petra Kvitova thrives at Wimbledon, and the Czech captured her second title at the All England Club by crushing Canadian hopeful Eugenie Bouchard -- another first-time grand slam finalist.
CARL COURT/AFP/Getty Images
Grand slam winners in 2014 —
Serena Williams had a poor grand slam season -- before the U.S. Open. Then she eased past the field in New York for an 18th major, beating a resurgent Caroline Wozniacki in the Dane's first grand slam final since 2009.
Al Bello/Getty Images
Grand slam winners in 2014 —
Croatian 14th seed Marin Cilic emerged as a surprise men's winner at the U.S. Open, beating Japan's Kei Nishikori after they eliminated Federer and Djokovic in the semifinals.