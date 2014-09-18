Tennis grand slam lessons we’ve learned in 2014

Ravi Ubha, for CNN
6 minute read
Updated 6:29 AM EDT, Thu September 18, 2014
Stan Wawrinka, right, set the tone for an unpredictable tennis season by defeating injured top seed Rafael Nadal in January's Australian Open men's final.
Grand slam winners in 2014 —
Stan Wawrinka, right, set the tone for an unpredictable tennis season by defeating injured top seed Rafael Nadal in January's Australian Open men's final.
SAEED KHAN/AFP/Getty Images
While Wawrinka -- long in the shadows of his fellow Swiss Roger Federer -- won his first grand slam title, China's Li Na claimed her second by triumphing in Melbourne against first-time finalist Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia.
MAL FAIRCLOUGH/AFP/Getty Images
Nadal, though, won his ninth French Open title despite struggling heading into the tournament. The Spaniard, then top of the rankings, beat Novak Djokovic in the final.
KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP/Getty Images)
Maria Sharapova -- who once described herself as a "cow on ice" on clay -- made it two French Open titles in three years by outlasting Romania's rising star Simona Halep, who was playing in her first grand slam final. It's the only major the 27-year-old Russian has won more than once.
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
Djokovic, left, rebounded from his French Open disappointment to defeat Roger Federer in the Wimbledon final. The Serbian regained the No. 1 ranking and claimed his seventh grand slam.
CARL COURT/AFP/Getty Images
Petra Kvitova thrives at Wimbledon, and the Czech captured her second title at the All England Club by crushing Canadian hopeful Eugenie Bouchard -- another first-time grand slam finalist.
CARL COURT/AFP/Getty Images
Serena Williams had a poor grand slam season -- before the U.S. Open. Then she eased past the field in New York for an 18th major, beating a resurgent Caroline Wozniacki in the Dane's first grand slam final since 2009.
Al Bello/Getty Images
Croatian 14th seed Marin Cilic emerged as a surprise men's winner at the U.S. Open, beating Japan's Kei Nishikori after they eliminated Federer and Djokovic in the semifinals.
Chris Trotman/Getty Images for ATP
Story highlights

Tennis' grand slams came to an end this year when Marin Cilic won the U.S. Open

First time in a season since 2003 two players outside men's "Big Four" won a major

But injuries may have played a part, especially for Spain's Rafael Nadal

Maria Sharapova prospered on the clay in Paris but struggled elsewhere at majors

CNN  — 

New champions, multiple first-time finalists, big names battling to regain glories – this has been arguably the most unpredictable tennis season in over 15 years.

And there could be more surprises to come. The four grand slams are done and dusted, but places at the year-end championships are still up for grabs for both the men and women.

But before we move on to the final leg of the season, it’s time to look back at the sport’s biggest tournaments and draw some conclusions.

Here are five of them.

Maria is becoming a clay-court specialist

Let’s clarify that. Maria Sharapova is still able to go deep at hard-court events, but of the Russian’s 10 titles since the end of 2010, only two – Indian Wells last year and Cincinnati in 2011 – have come on surfaces other than clay.

At the grand slams, Sharapova has won the French Open twice and been a runner-up in her three most recent visits to Paris, while reaching the semis in 2011, but the last time she appeared in a final at the other three majors was at the 2012 Australian Open.

Marin Cilic clinched his place in the semifinals of the U.S. Open with victory over Tomas Berdych.
Marin Cilic clinched his place in the semifinals of the U.S. Open with victory over Tomas Berdych.
Al Bello/Getty Images
This year’s trip to Roland Garros bailed Sharapova out – the 27-year-old didn’t get to the quarterfinals in Melbourne, London and New York.

Perhaps in the years ahead, Sharapova might tweak her clay-court schedule to make it less taxing. Her prospects at Wimbledon next year should be better with an extra week between the French Open and the grass-court event.

The men’s ‘Big Four are more vulnerable

When Marin Cilic defeated Kei Nishikori at the U.S. Open in early September, it meant that for the first time in a season since 2003, two players not named Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic or Andy Murray won a men’s grand slam singles title. Stan Wawrinka, you’ll recall, opened the season by claiming the Australian Open.

It was also the first time since the 2005 Australian Open that none of the “Big Four” showed up in a grand slam final.

But is this the end of grand slam dominance by the acclaimed quartet – who have bagged a combined 40 majors? Maybe not.

While Wawrinka has always owned the game to overpower opponents, his victory over Nadal in January’s Australian Open final had much to do with the Spaniard’s back injury.

Remember that Nadal possessed a 12-0 record against Wawrinka, without dropping a set, entering the finale.

If Nadal had won the title in Melbourne, Cilic’s triumph in New York would be regarded as a blip instead of potentially the lessening of the established stars’ grip.

If we’re looking for the main reason why the Big Four’s rivals gained ground this year, injuries to Nadal – who didn’t play at Flushing Meadows due to a wrist problem – and Murray physically struggling to recover from back surgery in 2013, should be right up there.

Even Cilic admitted the chasing pack got “lucky.”

“I think the guys from the second line were a bit lucky because Andy Murray was also having trouble with his back; Wawrinka was up and down with his tennis after Australia,” he told reporters in New York. “A few other players were not playing the best all the time.