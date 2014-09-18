Tennis grand slam lessons we’ve learned in 2014

Follow us at @WorldSportCNN and like us on Facebook

Story highlights Tennis' grand slams came to an end this year when Marin Cilic won the U.S. Open First time in a season since 2003 two players outside men's "Big Four" won a major But injuries may have played a part, especially for Spain's Rafael Nadal Maria Sharapova prospered on the clay in Paris but struggled elsewhere at majors

New champions, multiple first-time finalists, big names battling to regain glories – this has been arguably the most unpredictable tennis season in over 15 years.

And there could be more surprises to come. The four grand slams are done and dusted, but places at the year-end championships are still up for grabs for both the men and women.

But before we move on to the final leg of the season, it’s time to look back at the sport’s biggest tournaments and draw some conclusions.

Here are five of them.

Maria is becoming a clay-court specialist

Let’s clarify that. Maria Sharapova is still able to go deep at hard-court events, but of the Russian’s 10 titles since the end of 2010, only two – Indian Wells last year and Cincinnati in 2011 – have come on surfaces other than clay.

At the grand slams, Sharapova has won the French Open twice and been a runner-up in her three most recent visits to Paris, while reaching the semis in 2011, but the last time she appeared in a final at the other three majors was at the 2012 Australian Open.

This year’s trip to Roland Garros bailed Sharapova out – the 27-year-old didn’t get to the quarterfinals in Melbourne, London and New York.

Perhaps in the years ahead, Sharapova might tweak her clay-court schedule to make it less taxing. Her prospects at Wimbledon next year should be better with an extra week between the French Open and the grass-court event.

The men’s ‘Big Four’ are more vulnerable

When Marin Cilic defeated Kei Nishikori at the U.S. Open in early September, it meant that for the first time in a season since 2003, two players not named Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic or Andy Murray won a men’s grand slam singles title. Stan Wawrinka, you’ll recall, opened the season by claiming the Australian Open.

It was also the first time since the 2005 Australian Open that none of the “Big Four” showed up in a grand slam final.

But is this the end of grand slam dominance by the acclaimed quartet – who have bagged a combined 40 majors? Maybe not.

While Wawrinka has always owned the game to overpower opponents, his victory over Nadal in January’s Australian Open final had much to do with the Spaniard’s back injury.

Remember that Nadal possessed a 12-0 record against Wawrinka, without dropping a set, entering the finale.

If Nadal had won the title in Melbourne, Cilic’s triumph in New York would be regarded as a blip instead of potentially the lessening of the established stars’ grip.

If we’re looking for the main reason why the Big Four’s rivals gained ground this year, injuries to Nadal – who didn’t play at Flushing Meadows due to a wrist problem – and Murray physically struggling to recover from back surgery in 2013, should be right up there.

Even Cilic admitted the chasing pack got “lucky.”

“I think the guys from the second line were a bit lucky because Andy Murray was also having trouble with his back; Wawrinka was up and down with his tennis after Australia,” he told reporters in New York. “A few other players were not playing the best all the time.