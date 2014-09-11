Rene Lacoste: The lasting legacy of ‘Le Crocodile’

Follow us at @WorldSportCNN and like us on Facebook
Story highlights
Rene Lacoste has left a lasting legacy in tennis and fashion
He helped France to its maiden Davis Cup win in 1927 and was a top singles player
After retirement he created the "Lacoste" brand, introducing polo shirts and new rackets
France will play in the semifinals of the Davis Cup team competition this weekend
It’s December 1991 and France is on the verge of making tennis history.
The scene is set for Guy Forget to lead the nation to Davis Cup victory for the first time in 59 years. Standing in his way is a U.S. team defending its title – and more specifically, Pete Sampras.
Some 40 games and many more points later, the Frenchman produces an irresistible serve-and-volley combination that leaves his young opponent – who would later become one of the greatest tennis players – failing desperately to return.
The home crowd in the Gerland Sports Palace in Lyon erupts; Forget falls to his feet. Six decades of waiting is finally over.