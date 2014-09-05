U.S. Open: Kei Nishikori on the brink of beating Japanese greats

Follow us at @WorldSportCNN and like us on Facebook
Story highlights
Kei Nishikori will play in his first grand slam inal at the U.S. Open on Monday
He is the first Japanese male to reach Grand Slam final
Nishikori is highest ranked Japanese man of Open Era, having broken top 10
His exploits have created a surge of interest in tennis back home
With his heroics at the U.S. Open in New York, Kei Nishikori has blazed a trail through history.
Defying injury, an all-night marathon and several of the world’s best tennis players, he became the first Asian man to reach a Grand Slam singles final.
The 24-year-old dredged up a seismic shock to dispatch world No. 1 Novak Djokovic on Saturday and even though he lost to Marin Cilic in Monday’s final, there’s surely more to come from Nishikori.
“We have been waiting such a long time for a star like this so this is a very big moment,” says Hitoshi Ko of Japan’s Smash Tennis magazine.