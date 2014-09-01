U.S. Open: Caroline Wozniacki thriving after McIlroy split

Updated 6:01 AM EDT, Tue September 2, 2014
Caroline Wozniacki was pumped up after upsetting Maria Sharapova on Sunday to reach the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open.
There was clearly tension between the two former world No. 1s in the third set, but it didn't carry over into the handshake.
Wozniacki was the clear crowd favorite against Sharapova, likely the result of being dumped by golfer Rory McIlroy in May. The two were reportedly due to get married later this year in New York.
McIlroy ended the relationship because he said he wasn't ready for marriage, and he has since added two major titles to his collection.
The news, revealed just ahead of the French Open, devastated Wozniacki and she lost in the first round in Paris.
The Dane said Serena Williams, left, helped her get through some tough times.
Williams and Wozniacki hung out together in Miami after the American, too, lost early at the French Open.
But now Wozniacki is prospering again. She began her renaissance by winning a WTA Tour title in Istanbul in July -- the 22nd of her career.
And she took top-ranked Williams to three sets in both Montreal and Cincinnati ahead of the U.S. Open, where she is seeded 10th.
Wozniacki and defending champion Williams are now favorites to meet in the U.S. Open final. Wozniacki lost her only grand slam final in New York in 2009 to Kim Clijsters, left.
CNN  — 

Caroline Wozniacki has had her critics in the past. A defensive game and not landing a grand slam title while she was ranked No. 1 provided fodder for her detractors.

But now everyone, it seems, is rooting for the Dane.

Why? Well, much of it must be down to the fact that Wozniacki was dumped – and very publicly – by golf sensation Rory McIlroy only months before they were due to tie the knot.

McIlroy ended the relationship in May, saying he wasn’t ready for marriage, and the news left Wozniacki devastated.

She was visibly distraught as she spoke to reporters at the French Open soon after, and exited in the first round, her earliest loss at Roland Garros in seven years.

The Northern Irishman has since rediscovered his vintage form, claiming he is more focused, and has won two major titles and regained his No. 1 ranking.

Wozniacki has also picked up her game after a lengthy slump.

She’s the favorite to reach the U.S. Open final from the bottom half of the draw after upsetting Maria Sharapova on Sunday. And whereas Wozniacki said earlier in 2014 she would like to become a young mother – suggesting her tennis days were numbered – her own focus is now solely on the court.

That Wozniacki is prospering in New York is slightly ironic – it was where she was reportedly supposed to marry McIlroy in November. She’s sure to return to the Big Apple that month, however, having decided following their split to run in the New York City Marathon.

Wozniacki has so far refused to discuss her relationship with McIlroy at the U.S. Open, not that any of the fans minded.

The crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium in her match against Sharapova was firmly behind the 24-year-old, leading her to gush afterwards: “The crowd was amazing today.”

Her victory over Sharapova put Wozniacki into a first grand slam quarterfinal since the 2012 Australian Open.

“The season for me has been a little bit up and down,” Wozniacki said. “And it’s so nice to kind of start feeling like I’m playing the way I want to.

“This hard-court season has been amazing for me. I actually started already feeling really good on court since Eastbourne (in June). I have just been building on my game since then.”

Wozniacki won a title in Istanbul in July and even though she didn’t add to her haul in Montreal and Cincinnati, the player that stopped her was world No. 1 Sere