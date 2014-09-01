U.S. Open: Caroline Wozniacki thriving after McIlroy split

Follow us at @WorldSportCNN and like us on Facebook

Caroline Wozniacki has had her critics in the past. A defensive game and not landing a grand slam title while she was ranked No. 1 provided fodder for her detractors.

But now everyone, it seems, is rooting for the Dane.

Why? Well, much of it must be down to the fact that Wozniacki was dumped – and very publicly – by golf sensation Rory McIlroy only months before they were due to tie the knot.

McIlroy ended the relationship in May, saying he wasn’t ready for marriage, and the news left Wozniacki devastated.

She was visibly distraught as she spoke to reporters at the French Open soon after, and exited in the first round, her earliest loss at Roland Garros in seven years.

The Northern Irishman has since rediscovered his vintage form, claiming he is more focused, and has won two major titles and regained his No. 1 ranking.

Wozniacki has also picked up her game after a lengthy slump.

She’s the favorite to reach the U.S. Open final from the bottom half of the draw after upsetting Maria Sharapova on Sunday. And whereas Wozniacki said earlier in 2014 she would like to become a young mother – suggesting her tennis days were numbered – her own focus is now solely on the court.

That Wozniacki is prospering in New York is slightly ironic – it was where she was reportedly supposed to marry McIlroy in November. She’s sure to return to the Big Apple that month, however, having decided following their split to run in the New York City Marathon.

Wozniacki has so far refused to discuss her relationship with McIlroy at the U.S. Open, not that any of the fans minded.

The crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium in her match against Sharapova was firmly behind the 24-year-old, leading her to gush afterwards: “The crowd was amazing today.”

Her victory over Sharapova put Wozniacki into a first grand slam quarterfinal since the 2012 Australian Open.

“The season for me has been a little bit up and down,” Wozniacki said. “And it’s so nice to kind of start feeling like I’m playing the way I want to.

“This hard-court season has been amazing for me. I actually started already feeling really good on court since Eastbourne (in June). I have just been building on my game since then.”

