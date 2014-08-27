Thanks to Eugenie Bouchard and Milos Raonic, Canadian tennis is booming.
Paul Kane/Getty Images
Oh, Canada —
The 20-year-old Bouchard became the first Canadian woman to reach a grand slam singles final when she achieved the feat at Wimbledon earlier this year. She was swept aside by Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova, who claimed the title for the second time in her career.
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Oh, Canada —
Bouchard has reached the semifinals at the first three majors of 2014, including the Australian Open. That's where her fan club, the "Genie Army," was born.
Renee McKay/Getty Images
Oh, Canada —
Like Bouchard, Raonic is being tipped as a future grand slam winner. He has one of the biggest serves in the history of tennis.
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Oh, Canada —
Backed by the serve, Raonic made it to his first grand slam quarterfinal at the French Open before going one step further at Wimbledon. Raonic was beaten at the semifinal stage by 17-time grand slam champion Roger Federer.
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Oh, Canada —
Despite disappointment for Raonic and Bouchard, there was still Canadian success at the All England Club. Vasek Pospisil, left, won the men's doubles at Wimbledon alongside his American partner, Jack Sock. They upset the all-conquering Bryan brothers in the final.
Al Bello/Getty Images
Oh, Canada —
After Wimbledon, in Washington, Raonic and Pospisil took part in the first all-Canadian singles final. Raonic defeated his compatriot 6-1 6-4 at the hard-court event.
Rob Carr/Getty Images
Oh, Canada —
Hampered by a back injury for most of 2014, Pospisil still returned to the top 30 in August, though has since fallen out of it.
Rob Carr/Getty Images
Oh, Canada —
Prior to the emergence of Bouchard, Raonic and Pospisil, Daniel Nestor carried the torch for Canadian tennis. The 41-year-old, who is still playing, has won 85 men's doubles titles to make him one of the best doubles players in tennis history.
Don MacKinnon/AFP/Getty Images
Oh, Canada —
Raonic, Pospisil and Nestor are likely to be playing at the year-end championships, in either singles or doubles, just like Bouchard. The trio are seen here ahead of a Davis Cup series, joined by captain Martin Laurendeau, far left, and Frank Dancevic, second from right.
STR/AFP/Getty Images
Oh, Canada —
Canada's rise comes at a time when U.S. men -- including the pictured Sam Querrey -- are slumping. March 2013 marked the first time since the rankings were introduced in 1973 that a U.S. player wasn't the top-ranked North American male. Instead, the honor fell to Raonic who has remained the continent's top male player ever since.
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
Oh, Canada —
Is tennis the most popular sport in Canada now? Well, not quite. That's still ice hockey, a sport Canada dominates.