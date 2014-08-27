Canada and tennis, eh? Yes, really

Follow us at @WorldSportCNN and like us on Facebook
Story highlights
Canada's Milos Raonic is the top-ranked North American male on the tennis tour
Twenty years ago, no one could have forecast that and the U.S. men's slump
Canadian tennis is on a high with Raonic, Eugenie Bouchard and Vasek Pospisil
Bouchard and Raonic excelled in Wimbledon singles and Pospisil won in doubles
Canada and tennis? Really?
Yes the country known in sporting terms for dominating ice hockey and curling is prospering in a summer sport. And at least among the men, Canada is trumping the U.S., its more heralded and populous neighbor.
Early last year, Milos Raonic achieved a significant milestone when he became the first non-U.S. male to assume the position of North American No. 1 since rankings began in 1973.
“Didn’t expect that one to happen,” John McEnroe, the controversial, charismatic and talented former No. 1, said in a conference call. “I guess I learned to expect the unexpected.”