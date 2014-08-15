10 lesser-known facts about Julia Child

Child and winemaker Eileen Crane share a toast during a brunch to celebrate Child's 90th birthday in Napa, California, in 2002.

Child sits in the kitchen that was removed from her home and reassembled in Washington, DC, at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History in 2002. She was on hand to open the exhibit, which included contents she donated.

Boston-area chefs wearing sunglasses and funny hats join Child at a farewell dinner in Cambridge, Massachussets, in 2001. Child soon moved back to her native California.

Child joins chef Emeril Lagasse on the set of Lagasse's show in New York in 2000. Child inspired a generation of chefs who followed in her footsteps.

Child is congratulated after receiving an honorary doctorate from Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, in 2000.

Child speaks as first lady Hillary Clinton and Sara Lee Chairman and CEO John Bryan look on at the White House in 1999. Child was selected as a recipient of Sara Lee's Frontrunner Award, which recognizes women daring to be first in the arts, business, government and the humanities.

Child and chef Wolfgang Puck attend the Bon Appetit American Food and Entertaining Awards in New York in September 1998.

Child cooks with Jacques Pepin in her kitchen in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in 1998. The longtime friends shared a love of French food and even co-hosted a cooking show, "Julia & Jacques Cooking at Home," that aired on PBS in 1999.

Child and renowned chef James Beard are photographed in Child's kitchen circa 1978. The pair were lifelong friends, meeting shortly after Child's first cookbook was published.

Child and her husband play music together at their home in Massachusetts in 1975.

Child chops squash as her husband, Paul, photographs her for a cookbook in 1975. Paul was an avid photographer and painstakingly documented their lives in photos.

Child has her hair done while prepping for the filming of a TV special at the White House in 1968.

Child poses with an Emmy Award she won for "The French Chef" in 1966. Child was the first educational television personality to win an Emmy Award.

Child talks with audience members at the WGBH studio in Boston in 1965.

Child holds onions while filming an episode of "The French Chef" in 1964.

Child is joined by crew members on the set of "The French Chef" in 1963.

From left, Simone Beck, Child, and Louisette Bertholle peel vegetables at Ecole Des Trois Gourmandes, the cooking school they founded in Paris. The trio co-authored "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," the cookbook that launched Child's career in 1961.

Child and her husband, Paul, pose for a Valentine's Day portrait in Vermont in 1958. Paul created a long-running series of Valentine's Day photos of the couple.

Child with other chefs and students at the Le Cordon Bleu cooking school in Paris in 1950. Child has said her first meal in France inspired her exploration of cooking and food.

Child, right, and her sister, Dorothy, on a Paris street corner circa 1949. The Childs relocated to France in 1948 when Paul was transferred there as part of his job with the US Information Service.

Child with her husband, Paul, on their wedding day in Lumberville, Pennsylvania, in 1946. The couple met in what is now Sri Lanka while serving for the Office of Strategic Services after World War II.

Child, second from right, serves as a bridesmaid at the wedding of her friend Gabrielle Wright Bradley in 1937.

Child was born Julia McWilliams in Pasadena, California, in 1912. She moved to the East Coast to attend Smith College, graduating in 1934 with a degree in history.

Chef and cookbook author Julia Child poses in her kitchen in Boston in 1964.

Editor’s Note: The new CNN Film “Julia” tells the story of Julia Child, the legendary cookbook author and television superstar. Don’t miss the premiere Monday, May 30, at 8 p.m. ET.

Nearly two decades after her death, Julia Child’s can-do attitude and love for food still resonates with professional chefs and novice home cooks around the world. She was a pioneer in the food world and blazed a trail for women in the culinary arts and celebrity chefs on television.

Her legacy and cultural relevance are undeniable, whether you catch inspiration from a new Food Network show called “The Julia Child Challenge,” the HBO Max series starring actress Sarah Lancashire as Child or the latest release, the CNN Film called “Julia.”

There are so many things she’s known for, including writing “Mastering the Art of French Cooking” and starring in the TV show “The French Chef.” But here are some lesser-known facts you may not know about the beloved TV chef and cookbook author.

- Her maiden name is Julia Carolyn McWilliams.

- She wrote short stories in college and advertising copy for a furniture company after graduation.

- At 6 feet, 2 inches tall, Child was no stranger to standing out. But her height wasn’t always welcomed. Child had high hopes of distinguishing herself in college basketball, but the administration officials of Smith College, her alma mater, changed the game rules (they did away with the jump ball) to ensure she didn’t receive an unfair advantage due to her height. “I was not good at the rest of the game,” Child said in her only authorized biography, “Appetite for Life” by Noel Riley Fitch.

- Child moved from California to Washington, DC, at the start of World War II to join the federal Office of Strategic Services. She had previously been rejected for active duty by the US Navy’s Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service and the Women’s Army Corps. The OSS eventually became the Central Intelligence Agency.

- Child was a research assistant in the Secret Intelligence division of the OSS. While she never spent time in the field, she did have a high security clearance that allowed her to handle top secret documents.

- While with the OSS, she also worked with the Emergency Sea Rescue Equipment Section and even helped develop shark repellent that was used during WWII. Underwater bombs that were meant for German U-boats would attract curious sharks that would sometimes cause premature explosions when they bumped into them.

- With the OSS, Child was stationed in Ceylon (present-day Sri Lanka) and China. While she was stationed overseas, she met Paul Child, also an OSS officer. He is credited with teaching her to appreciate French cuisine.

- Child was the first woman inducted into the Culinary Institute of America’s Hall of Fame.

- A whopping 573 pounds of butter were used on her show “Baking with Julia.”

- Child once attributed her longevity to “red meat and gin.” She died two days shy of her 92nd birthday.