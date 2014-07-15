Photos: Space weather: Fine, with a chance of solar flares Researchers studied the major solar flare that occurred October 24, 2014, to develop a better model for understanding and predicting solar eruptions. Hide Caption 1 of 13

Photos: Space weather: Fine, with a chance of solar flares A midlevel flare erupted on the left side of the sun on July 8, 2014. This image from NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory highlights the high-temperature solar material in a flare, which is typically colorized in teal. Hide Caption 2 of 13

Photos: Space weather: Fine, with a chance of solar flares NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, which observes the sun 24 hours a day, captured this image of a solar flare on June 10, 2014. Hide Caption 3 of 13

Photos: Space weather: Fine, with a chance of solar flares NASA captured this second flare, which appears as a bright flash on the left side of the sun, on June 10, 2014. Hide Caption 4 of 13

Photos: Space weather: Fine, with a chance of solar flares A coronal hole, almost square in its shape, is one of the most noticeable features on the sun on May 5-7, 2014. A coronal hole is an area where high-speed solar wind streams into space. It appears dark in extreme ultraviolet light as there is less material to emit in these wavelengths. Inside the coronal hole, you can see bright loops where the hot plasma outlines little pieces of the solar magnetic field sticking above the surface. Because it is positioned so far south on the sun, there is less chance that the solar wind stream will impact us here on Earth. Hide Caption 5 of 13

Photos: Space weather: Fine, with a chance of solar flares A large active region is giving off warning signs that this could be the source of powerful solar storms. It shot off two smaller flares (January 2, 2014) as shown here in a wavelength of extreme ultraviolet light. Hide Caption 6 of 13

Photos: Space weather: Fine, with a chance of solar flares This image from the Solar Dynamics Observatory shows the sun on July 12, 2012, during an X1.4 class flare. The image is captured in the 304 Angstrom wavelength, which is typically colorized in red. Hide Caption 7 of 13

Photos: Space weather: Fine, with a chance of solar flares This image combines two sets of observations of the sun on July 12, 2012, from the Solar Dynamics Observatory to give an impression of what the sun looked like shortly before it unleashed an X-class flare. Hide Caption 8 of 13

Photos: Space weather: Fine, with a chance of solar flares A very large filament became unstable and erupted June 27, 2012, as seen by the STEREO Ahead spacecraft in a wavelength of extreme UV light. Hide Caption 9 of 13

Photos: Space weather: Fine, with a chance of solar flares Active Region 1514 just could not contain itself as it popped off over a dozen flashes, minor eruptions and flares over almost two days June 27-29, 2012. Hide Caption 10 of 13

Photos: Space weather: Fine, with a chance of solar flares Two areas of dark plasma that were close together danced and entwined with each other over March 27-28, 2012. The dark plasma, seen in profile, was somewhat cooler and therefore darker than the material around it. Hide Caption 11 of 13

Photos: Space weather: Fine, with a chance of solar flares This close-up view of a prominence reveals magnetic forces at work as they pull plasma strands this way and that before it gradually breaks away from the sun over November 14-15, 2011. Hide Caption 12 of 13