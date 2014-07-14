Breaking News

Cristiano Ronaldo Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 4:44 PM ET, Thu June 7, 2018

Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring a penalty during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match between Real Madrid CF and Juventus FC at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on April 11, 2018.
Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring a penalty during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match between Real Madrid CF and Juventus FC at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on April 11, 2018. / (Photo credit: OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP/Getty Images)

(CNN)Here's a look at the life of soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid's top goalscorer.

Personal:
Birth date: February 5, 1985
Birth place: Funchal, Portugal
Birth name: Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro
    Father: Jose Dinis Aveiro, a gardener
    Mother: Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro, a cook
    Children: with Georgina Rodriguez: Alana, 2017; Eva and Mateo (twins), 2017 (mother's name unavailable publicly); Cristiano Jr., 2010 (mother's name unavailable publicly)
    Other Facts:
    Portugal's all-time top international goalscorer.
    Winner of the Ballon d'Or, footballer of the year award five times (2008, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017) and the European Golden Shoe four times (2007-08, 2010-11, 2013-14 and 2014-15).
    One of his acts of charity was paying for the brain surgery of a 10-month-old boy. Other acts have included raising money for the 2004 Indonesian tsunami and paying for treatment for a 9-year-old cancer patient.
    His father named him after Ronald Reagan.
    Timeline:
    Early 1990s -     Joins local amateur team Andorinha.
    Late 1990s - Joins Clube Desportivo Nacional da Madeira, one of Portugal's leading professional football clubs.
    Early 2000s - Signs with Sporting Clube de Portugal.
    August 12, 2003 - Signs with Manchester United for £12.24 million, or $19.7 million.
    August 20, 2003 - Debuts for Portugal's national team.
    June-July 2004 - Represents Portugal in the UEFA Euro and scores a goal in the tournament opener. This is his first major international tournament.
    July 2004 - Plays for Portugal during the Summer Olympics. Portugal is eliminated in the group stage.
    2005 - Wins the FIFPro Special Young Player of the Year award.
    October 2005 - Comes under investigation for an alleged sexual assault, but is not charged.
    June 17, 2006 - Scores his first World Cup goal against Iran. Portugal wins 2-0.
    2008 - Wins the FIFA World Player of the Year award.
    2009 - Transfers to Real Madrid. The deal has a £80 million (more than $130 million) transfer fee.
    December 15, 2013 - Opens a museum dedicated to his football career in his hometown of Funchal, Portugal.
    January 6, 2014 - Scores his 400th career goal.
    January 20, 2014 - Is named Grand Officer of the Order of Prince Henry.
    October 17, 2015 - Officially becomes Real Madrid's all-time leading goalscorer in the club's 3-0 victory over Levante at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.
    November 9, 2015 - The documentary "Ronaldo" premieres in London.
    November 8, 2016 - Signs a "lifetime" endorsement deal with Nike.
    January 2017 - Is named the inaugural Best FIFA Men's Player of 2016.
    June 13, 2017 - Is accused of defrauding Spanish authorities of $16.4 million in tax between 2011 and 2014.
    July 31, 2017 - Ronaldo appears in a Spanish court as part of the ongoing investigation into his alleged tax evasion.
    August 14, 2017 - According to the Spanish Football Federation, Ronaldo is banned for five games following his red card in Real Madrid's 3-1 victory over rival Barcelona. On top of the one-game ban for the red card, he will miss four further games for pushing referee Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea as he was leaving the field.
    October 23, 2017 - Wins the FIFA Best Men's Player Award for the second year in a row.
    December 7, 2017 - Claims his fifth Ballon d'Or, equaling the record set by eternal rival Lionel Messi.
    June 2018 - Ranked number three on Forbes' list of the world's highest paid athletes, with estimated earnings of $108 million.
    The Aeroporto da Madeira in Funchal has become the "Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport."
    The Aeroporto da Madeira in Funchal has become the "Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport."
    Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and Prime Minister Antonio Costa were in attendance to also unveil a bronze bust of Ronaldo during the ceremony in Madeira.
    Ronaldo, born in Funchal, looks after the statue's unveiling.
    The airport's logo now bears the Portugal star's face.
    But it's the bronze bust -- and the way it depicts Ronaldo -- which has hit the headlines.
