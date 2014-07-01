Abdel Fattah el-Sisi Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the life of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Personal:

Birth date: November 19, 1954

Birth name: Abdel Fattah Said Hussein Khalil el-Sisi

Father: Said "Hassan" el-Sisi, bazaar shop owner

Mother: Soad Mohamed

Marriage: Entissar Amer (1977-present)

Children: Mustafa; Mahmoud; Hassan; Aya

Education: Egyptian Military Academy, 1977; Attended Egyptian Command and Staff College, 1987; Attended Joint Command and Staff College, United Kingdom, 1992; Attended Nasser's Military Sciences Academy, Egypt, 2003; Attended US Army War College, Pennsylvania, 2006

Religion: Muslim Muslim

Other Facts:

After graduating from military academy in Egypt, Sisi began in the infantry corps and later rose to command a mechanized infantry division, then Egypt's northern military zone.

Timeline:

February 2011 - Following Hosni Mubarak's ouster, is appointed director of military intelligence and reconnaissance. Sisi also becomes the youngest member of the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces (SCAF), the interim military authority comprised of senior military leaders.

June 26, 2011 - Sisi pledges to Sisi pledges to Amnesty International that the Egyptian army will no longer subject female detainees to "virginity tests." Months earlier, Sisi had confirmed that forced "virginity tests" were performed on women arrested at the March 9 protests and defended the practice.

August 12, 2012 - President President Mohamed Morsy appoints Sisi as minister of defense and commander-in-chief of the armed forces.

July 1, 2013 - After widespread demonstrations, Sisi delivers the Egyptian military's message that After widespread demonstrations, Sisi delivers the Egyptian military's message that the country's civilian government has 48 hours to "meet the demands of the people" or the military will step in to restore order. The ultimatum is not considered the declaration of a coup.

July 3, 2013 - Egypt's military removes Morsy from power and reportedly holds him under house arrest. In a televised speech to the nation, Sisi says that Morsy "did not achieve the goals of the people" and failed to meet the generals' demands that he share power with his opposition. Sisi also says that Adly Mansour will serve as interim president. Egypt's military removes Morsy from power and reportedly holds him under house arrest. In a televised speech to the nation, Sisi says that Morsy "did not achieve the goals of the people" and failed to meet the generals' demands that he share power with his opposition. Sisi also says that Adly Mansour will serve as interim president.

July 16, 2013 - In addition to retaining his positions as defense minister and leader of the armed forces, Sisi is also sworn-in as deputy prime minister.

January 2014 - Is promoted to field marshal.

March 26, 2014 - Resigns from his military post and declares his candidacy for president of Egypt.

June 3, 2014 - Officially declared the winner of the presidential election, with more than 96% of the vote.

June 8, 2014 - Sworn in as president.