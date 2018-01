Google Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at Google, Inc.

Facts:

The name Google is a play on the word "googol," a mathematical term referring to a 1 followed by 100 zeros (represented as 1 x 10100).

Statistics from October 2017 show that Google has 86.87% of the world market share of search engines.

Is one of many sites currently blocked in China.

1996 - Page and Brin collaborate on a search engine called BackRub. It exists solely on Stanford's servers and eventually outgrows its space.

September 15, 1997 - Google.com is registered as a domain.

August 1998 - Andy Bechtolsteim, co-founder of Sun Microsystems, becomes the first investor in Google, Inc.

September 4, 1998 - Google, Inc. files for incorporation with its headquarters in friend and current YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki's garage in Menlo Park.

February 1999 - Google gets its first real office in Palo Alto, California. Later in the year they move to Mountain View, California.

May 2000 - Launches web searches in ten new languages.

March 2001 - Eric Schmidt joins the company as chairman of the board of directors

July 2001 - Google Images launches with 250 million searchable images.

August 2001 - Schmidt becomes CEO, while Page becomes President of Products and Brin becomes President of Technology.

September 2002 - Google News launches with 4,000 news sources.

February 2003 - Acquires Pyra Labs, creators of Blogger.

December 2003 - Google Books launches.

March 2004 - The headquarters moves into the Googleplex.

April 1, 2004 - Gmail launches on April Fools' Day despite it being a real email service.

July 2004 - Acquires Picasa, an online photo arranger, from Idealab.

August 19, 2004 - Conducts an initial public offering on NASDAQ. The offering raises about $1.2 billion for the company.

October 2004 - Google Scholar , a service that allows user to search scholarly literature, launches with The University of Michigan, Stanford, Harvard and Oxford universities, as well as the New York Public Library behind it.

February 2005 - Google Maps launches.

June 2005 - Google Earth launches, allowing users to view satellite imagery of any place in the world.

August 2005 - Google Talk launches, becoming Google's first instant messenger.

October 2006 - Acquires YouTube for $1.65 billion and launches Google Docs, an online application for creating documents.

November 2007 - Launches Android OS, an open source mobile device platform.

September 2008 - The G1, the first Android phone, is unveiled by T-Mobile.

September 2, 2008 - Google Chrome, a web browser, launches.

March 2009 - Google Voice launches. It gives you a phone number which you can set to ring any phone in the United States.

October 2009 - Google Maps Navigation launches allowing turn-by-turn GPS navigation.

April 4, 2011 - Page resumes CEO title after 10 years away, while Schmidt becomes executive chairman.

April 4, 2012 - Unveils Project Glass, an initiative to develop a wearable device. The device later debuts as Google Glass.

July 2013 - Releases Chromecast, a device that connects to your TV and allows sites like Netflix to be shown from phones, tablets and computers.

March 18, 2014 - Announces Android Wear , an initiative to bring Android technology to smartwatches.

January 19, 2015 - Withdraws Google Glass from the marketplace.

August 10, 2015 - Announces a corporate restructuring, forming an umbrella company called Alphabet and naming Sundar Pichai as the new CEO to the core business of Google. Co-founders Page and Brin will run Alphabet, with Page as CEO and Brin as president.

October 2, 2015 - Announces that its restructuring will happen at the end of the day. Alphabet will become the parent company of separate, smaller companies, one of which is Google.

June 27, 2017 - Is fined $2.7 billion for breaching European Union antitrust rules. The European Commission found that the tech giant denied "consumers a genuine choice" by using its search engine to unfairly steer them to its own shopping platform.