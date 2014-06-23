Accepting an invitation to change — Felix Gussone ate a relatively nutritious diet as a child and avoided fast food, but his overeating led to weight gain. At 16, he says he weighed 264 pounds. Courtesy Felix Gussone Accepting an invitation to change — On a class trip to France, Gussone got food poisoning and lost 7 pounds. He says he decided then and there to try to keep the weight off. Courtesy Felix Gussone Accepting an invitation to change — Over the next two years, Gussone says he lost 99 pounds by exercising every day and eating half of what he used to eat. Courtesy Felix Gussone Accepting an invitation to change — He later added around 22 pounds of muscle at the gym. Courtesy Felix Gussone Accepting an invitation to change — Gussone is currently a summer intern with the CNN Medical Unit. At 6-foot-4, he weighs around 187 pounds. Courtesy Felix Gussone Accepting an invitation to change — Gussone recently graduated from medical school in Munich, Germany. He plans to stay in the United States to start his residency. Courtesy Felix Gussone Prev Next