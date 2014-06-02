Breaking News

Jeff Widener, the photographer behind Tiananmen 'tank man' image

Updated 11:54 PM ET, Sun June 2, 2019

A day after the military opened fire on protestors, photographer Jeff Widener was setting up the shot on June 5, 1989, in Tiananmen Square for the now iconic "tank man" image: "I was leaning over the balcony aiming at this row of tanks, and the guy walks out with this shopping bag and I was thinking 'the guy is going to ruin my composition.'" The final photo won the Scoop Award in France, the Chia Sardina Award in Italy, and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.
Striking Beijing university students take a mid-day break with an umbrella to protect them from the heat, May 28, 1989 in Tiananmen Square, Beijing. Several thousand students occupied the square in a democracy demonstration.
Striking Beijing university students take a mid-day break with an umbrella to protect them from the heat, May 28, 1989 in Tiananmen Square, Beijing. Several thousand students occupied the square in a democracy demonstration.
"I'm not an activist. I'm not a hero. But I'm human and it is hard not to be sympathetic towards anybody who was killed," Widener said. "I never actually saw any protestors killed. I saw soldiers killed. Mistakes were made on both sides. It's important to look at both sides of the story."
"I hope someday the Chinese government will come forward and acknowledge what happens and move forward. They should just come clean on everything," Widener said.
A policewoman sings in Tiananmen Square. People often gave gifts to soldiers and police in the days leading up to the crackdown. Sometimes officials would sing patriotic songs with demonstrators. On the 25th anniversary of the student movement, Widener reflects: "There needs to be a dialogue. There has to be healing. It's a fact that this story is never going to go away."
At the start of the crackdown, Widener remembers: "All of a sudden there was the noise of metal crashing to the ground. An armored personnel carrier came around the corner. I was chasing after the armored vehicle, photographing and thinking, 'What am I doing? I should be getting out of here.' An invisible force is dragging you, pulling you. It's a strange feeling."
A child sleeps on his mother's shoulder as she crosses Tiananmen Square, Beijing, on May 29, 1989.
This was the last image Widener took before he was struck in the face by a stray brick thrown by a protester. His Nikon F3 titanium camera absorbed the blow, sparing his life. With his camera damaged, Widener witnessed a group of protestors move in on a lone soldier "like a pack of wolves" but could not photograph it. "I was thinking, 'I'm losing the Pulitzer Prize," he says. "At the same time I felt ashamed thinking that since the soldier was probably going to be killed."
People on Chang'an Avenue on June 5, 1989, show a picture of the bodies of protestors at a morgue. Commemoration of the martyrs is not allowed in China, except for in Hong Kong. Widener is currently in the city for the 25th anniversary. "This year although they would allow me back into mainland China, I did think it would be a little too intense. I am here in Hong Kong because it just seemed like the right place to be for me personally. I want to photograph the commemorations in Hong Kong as a continuation of the tank story."
A crowd gathers at a Beijing intersection where residents used a bus as a roadblock to keep troops from advancing toward Tiananmen Square on June 3, 1989.
Beijing University students endure the boredom of their sit-in at Tiananmen Square, the 18th day of their strike for political reform, Wednesday, May 31, 1989, Beijing.
A People's Liberation Army tank crashes through a barricade of burned buses on Changan Boulevard in front of the Beijing Hotel, June 6, 1989.
Students mill around in Tiananmen Square, Beijing, May 25, 1989, during the 13th day of their strike for democracy.
Chinese troops and tanks gather in Beijing, one day after the military crackdown that ended a seven week pro-democracy demonstration on Tiananmen Square on June 5, 1989. Hundreds were killed in the early morning hours of June 4. Over seven weeks in 1989, the student-led pro-democracy protests centered on Beijing's Tiananmen Square became China's greatest political upheaval since the end of the decade-long Cultural Revolution more than a decade earlier.
Widener with fellow photojournalist Liu Heung-Shing at Tiananmen Square in late May of 1989. Regarding future June 4 anniversaries, Widener says: "This might be the final chapter for me. I can't keep doing this story for the rest of my life. I've done my bit to tell the story."
