File photo: Russian President Vladimir Putin signed off on a new law that bans swearing at arts, cultural and entertainment events in the country.
YURI KADOBNOV/AFP/Getty

CNN  — 

Thinking about making a film? Better leave out the foul language if you want it to be seen in Russia. The same goes for plays. Even rock stars will need to leave their potty mouths at home.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed off on a new law Monday that bans swearing at arts, cultural and entertainment events in the country.

Any new film containing obscene language won’t be granted a distribution certificate, so there’s no chance of seeing it at the movie theater.

And copies of books, CDs or films containing swearing can only be distributed in a sealed package labeled “Contains obscene language,” a Kremlin statement said.

An employee wipes a TV screen in a shop in Moscow, on April 17, 2014, during the broadcast of President Vladimir Putin's televised question and answer session with the nation.
Alexander Nemenov/AFP/Getty Images
Protesters hold a demonstration against Russian anti-gay legislation and against Russian President Vladimir Putin stands on gay rights, in front of the Russian Consulate in New York, July 31, 2013. Protesters called for a boycott of Russian products and ask the Russian government to repeal the anti-gay propaganda law before the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. AFP PHOTO/Emmanuel Dunand (Photo credit should read EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images)
EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images
exp early russian adoption_00000502
According to state news agency ITAR-Tass, individuals caught using foul language face a fine of up to $70, while officials can be fined up to $40 and businesses nearly $1,400. They face a higher fine and a three-month suspension of business for repeated offenses.

Determination of what counts as profane language will be done through “an independent examination,” the news agency said.

According to the Kremlin, the legislation “bans the use of obscene language when ensuring the rights of Russian citizens to the use of the state language, and protecting and developing language culture.”

The law could come into effect as soon as July 1, ITAR-Tass said, but it doesn’t apply to cultural and artistic works that have already been issued.

While some may hail attempts to clean up the nation’s language, it will likely be seen by critics as the latest step under Putin’s leadership to limit freedom of expression and promote a conservative, nationalist viewpoint.

A report by rights group Amnesty International in January highlighted a denial of “basic freedoms” in Russia, which last year introduced a law barring anyone from talking positively about homosexuality in earshot of minors.

CNN’s Anna Maja Rappard contributed to this report.