Story highlights Officials will review data to see if satellite information has been "accurately interpreted" More high-tech devices will be used over an expanded search area The search area will expand to deep water that has "never been mapped" Australia estimates the next phase will cost $60 million

CNN —

More than 300 flights.

Over 3,000 hours in the air.

A staggering 4 million square kilometers of ocean.

The numbers speak to the breadth of the search for the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370.

The results speak to the fruitlessness of it.

The plane, carrying 239 people, disappeared on March 8. And despite an expansive international search, officials have nothing to show for it.

So authorities are moving on to the next phase of the search – one that will be even more challenging.

“We know very clearly the area of the follow-up search will be even broader, with more difficulties and tougher tasks,” Chinese Transport Minister Yang Chuantang said Monday.

What’s next

On Wednesday, officials from Australia, Malaysia and China will meet in Canberra to consider the next phase of the hunt.

One group will analyze the data and information collected so far. Another will look at the resources needed.

The data audit will look at information gathered since the beginning of the search.

“It will also look again at the satellite information that’s been accumulated so that we can make sure that it’s been accurately interpreted,” Australian Deputy Prime Minister Warren Truss said.

Authorities have relied on satellite information and pings believed to be from the plane’s flight data recorders in picking their search area.

But with an expanded search area comes the most challenging task ahead: scouring uncharted territory.

Because the focus of the next phase will be an intense underwater search, a key element of the new phase will be a detailed mapping of the ocean floor.

“We know that the water is very deep,” Truss said. “And for the next stage involving sonar and other autonomous vehicles, potentially at very great depths, we need to have an understanding of the ocean floor to be able to undertake that kind of search effectively and safely.”

Truss said he’s not sure how deep the ocean is in the expanded search area because “it’s never been mapped.”

The tools

The next stage of the hunt will involved highly specialized technology, including towed side-scan sonar and more autonomous underwater vehicles, Truss said.

“You can count on one hand the number of devices that can do this work, when you talk about towed sonar devices,” said Angus Houston, chief coordinator of the joint search effort.

Truss said he’s optimistic that the new devices will be in the water within a month or two. In the meantime, he said, the Bluefin-21 drone will continue underwater missions.

The Bluefin-21 has already scanned 400 square kilometers of the Indian Ocean floor, but with no luck. The United States has authorized the use of the drone for another month. The cost? About $40,000 a day.

While the Bluefin-21 provides greater resolution than deep-towed sonar devices, the drone can only go about 4.5 kilometers deep.

The cost