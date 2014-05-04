AT SEA - APRIL 1: In this handout image provided by the U.S. Navy, The Bluefin 21, Artemis autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) is hoisted back on board the Australian Defence Vessel Ocean Shield after successful buoyancy testing April 1, 2014 in the Indian Ocean. Joint Task Force 658 is currently supporting Operation Southern Indian Ocean, searching for the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370. The airliner disappeared on March 8 with 239 passengers and crew on board and is suspected to have crashed into the southern Indian Ocean. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter D. Blair/U.S. Navy via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Search for Flight 370 to expand
02:38 - Source: CNN

Story highlights

One key part of the phase will be detailed ocean floor mapping

The next phase is estimated to cost $60 million

CNN  — 

More than 300 flights.

Over 3,000 hours in the air.

A staggering 4 million square kilometers of ocean.

The numbers speak to the breadth of the search for the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370.

The results speak to the fruitlessness of it.

The plane, carrying 239 people, disappeared on March 8. And despite an expansive international search, officials have nothing to show for it.

On Wednesday, officials from Australia, Malaysia and China will meet in Canberra to consider the next phase of the hunt.

One group will analyze the data and information collected so far. Another will look at the resources needed.

Because the focus of the next phase will be an intense underwater search, a key element of the new phase will be a detailed mapping of the ocean floor.

“We know that the water is very deep. And for the next stage …. we need to have an understanding of the ocean floor,” said Australian Deputy Prime Minister Warren Truss on Monday.

“This gives an opportunity to those not involved in the early phase of the search and rescue efforts to come on board,” said Malaysia’s Acting Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein.