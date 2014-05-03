South Korean ferry death toll rises to 242

A relative of a victim weeps as she and others stand on the deck of a boat during a visit to the site of the sunken Sewol ferry on April 15, 2015 -- one day before the one year anniversary of the disaster.
Ed Jones - Pool/Getty Images
A relative hands out flowers to others on the deck of a boat during a visit to the site of the sunken ferry. More than 100 relatives of victims of South Korea's Sewol ferry disaster tearfully cast flowers into the sea.
ED JONES/AFP/Getty Images
A man hold a flower as he stands on the deck of a boat during a visit to the site of the sunken Sewol ferry, off the coast of South Korea's southern island of Jindo.
ED JONES/AFP/Getty Images
The mother of Sewol ferry disaster victim, Danwon High School student Lim Kyung-Bin, attends a rally to pay tribute to the victims of the ferry disaster on April 11, 2015, Seoul, South Korea.
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Image
Relatives of victims of the Sewol ferry disaster march across a bridge over the Han river in Seoul on April 5, 2015. More than 200 people participated in the march from Ansan city. Many of them were the parents of the 250 students who died when the overloaded ferry sank off Jindo on April 16, 2014.
ED JONES/AFP/Getty Images
Relatives of victims of the Sewol ferry hold portraits of victims during a rally on April 5, 2015 in Seoul. Relatives, students and citizens attended the vigil to pay tribute to the victims of the ferry disaster and demanded that the wreckage be salvaged.
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
Sewol ferry captain Lee Joon-Seok was acquitted of murder, avoiding a death sentence, but was sentenced to 36 years in jail on November 11 for his role in the maritime disaster that killed more than 300.
Wonsuk Choi/AFP/Getty Images
Shoes believed to belong to the missing and the deceased are on display at the harbor.
K.J. Kwon
Jindo harbor, where the search operation is based, has become a memorial for those who lost their lives. Yellow ribbons and photos are displayed as people come to pay their respects.
K.J. Kwon
A joint government-civilian task force is still looking for the missing, but winter is fast approaching.
K.J. Kwon
Ten are still missing from tragic ferry sinking last April, which killed more than 300. Six months later, families are still waiting for their loved ones to be found. The parents of 16-year-old Huh Da-yoon, pictured, are among them.
K.J. Kwon
The families of the ten who remain missing have been waiting in Jindo Indoor Gymnasium since the first day. Families can watch search mission in real time on a large monitor in the gym.
K.J. Kwon
South Korean President Park Geun-hye weeps while delivering a speech to the nation about the sunken ferry Sewol at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, on Monday, May 19. More than 200 bodies have been found and nearly 100 people remain missing after the ferry sank April 16 off South Korea's southwest coast.
Do Kwang-hwan/Yonhap/Ap
Police in Seoul detain a protester during a march Saturday, May 17, for victims of the Sewol.
YANG JI-WOONG/epa/LANDOV
A girl in Seoul holds a candle during a service paying tribute to the victims of the Sewol on Wednesday, April 30.
Ahn Young-joon/AP
People pay tribute to victims at a memorial altar in Ansan, South Korea, on Tuesday, April 29.
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
A police officer holds an umbrella for a relative of a missing ferry passenger Monday, April 28, in Jindo, South Korea.