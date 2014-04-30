Prince Harry and Cressida Bonas call it quits after two year relationship

Max Foster, CNN
Updated 7:16 AM EDT, Fri May 2, 2014
Cash Money Records co-founder Birdman and singer Toni Braxton sparked speculation they had ended their relationship after the pair deleted all of their photos on Instagram, were no longer following each other on social media and Braxton wrote of "starting a new chapter" on New Year's day. The pair, who went public with their relationship in 2016, announced their engagement in February 2018.
Singer and Destiny's Child member Michelle Williams announced in December that she and sports chaplain Chad Johnson had ended their engagement. The couple announced in April that they planned to marry and were the subject of the OWN reality series "Chad loves Michelle" which focused on their intensive pre-marital counseling.
Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton shared on "Dancing With the Stars" that she and husband Shannon Kelley had quietly divorced in February after 27 years of marriage. The couple are the parents of four daughters.
Angelina Jolie Pitt filed for divorce from husband actor Brad Pitt in September 2016. The couple married in 2014, but had been together almost a decade by then. They are the parents of six children.
John Cena and Nikki Bella ended their engagement in April after six years together. The WWE stars had reportedly been set to wed May 5 in Mexico.
Rapper Mac Miller and singer Ariana Grande dated for almost two years. In May Grande posted a story on Instagram which appeared to confirm reports the couple had split.
Ric Ocasek of the Cars and Paulina Porizkova attend the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cleveland in April 2018. A few weeks later Porizkova announced on Instagram that the couple have been separated for a year.
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum announced they are separating after nine years of marriage.
The pair announced their separation in a joint statement in February. They married in 2015.
In February comic Sarah Silverman tweeted that she and "Masters of Sex" star Michael Sheen broke up after four years. She chalked it up to their long distance relationship.
Actress-singer Jennifer Hudson and pro wrestler David Otunga have broken up, according to a statement from her rep. The pair were engaged for a decade and have a son, David Daniel Otunga, Jr., who was born in 2009.
In September 2017, Gina Torres announced her separation from Laurence Fishburne. The couple, who were married in 2002 and share a daughter, quietly split the previous year.
In September 2017, Fergie and Josh Duhamel announced they were separating after eight years of marriage. "To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public," the couple said in a joint statement. "We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family."
Actors Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced August 6 that they were separating after eight years of marriage. "We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed," they said in separate social media posts.
Tom DAgostino Jr. and his reality star wife, the former Luann de Lesseps, have split. "The Real Housewives of New York City" star tweeted on August 3 that she and her husband of seven months had decided to divorce.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner filed for divorce in April, almost two years after they announced they planned to. The couple took many fans by surprised when, one day after their 10th wedding anniversary, they revealed they were splitting.
People has reported that Tarek El Moussa and Christina El Moussa are separating following an altercation at their home earlier this year. The parents of two young children are the stars of HGTV's "Flip or Flop."
The back and forth relationship between Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian is over, after a Los Angeles judge finalized their divorce on December 9, 2016.
Rapper Big Sean and "Glee" actress Naya Rivera called off their engagement in April 2013, six months after announcing their plans to wed. Rivera moved on from Big Sean to marry Ryan Dorsey.
Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber announced in September 2016 that they were ending their 11-year relationship. They are the parents of two young sons.
Actor Ricky Schroder and his wife Andrea Bernard have reportedly split after almost 24 years of marriage. The couple share four children together.
People reported that singer Taylor Swift and producer Calvin Harris split after 15 months.
Keshia Knight Pulliam's husband of only seven months, former football player Ed Hartwell, filed for divorce in July. The "Cosby Show" star said she was blindsided by the news which came soon after she announced she was pregnant with her first child.
Lady Gaga said on July 20, 2016, that she and fiance Taylor Kinney were taking a break. The singer and the actor got engaged on Valentine's Day 2015.
In a statement, Gavin Rossdale said Monday, August 3, that he and Gwen Stefani will "will no longer be partners in marriage." He went on to say that the couple will jointly raise their three children.
Lisa Marie Presley reportedly filed for divorce in June from her husband of 10 years, musician Michael Lockwood. He was Presley's fourth husband after Danny Keough, Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage.
Actress Amber Heard has filed for divorce from actor Johnny Depp, according to documents obtained by CNN. Heard, 30, and Depp, 52, have been married since February 2015.
In May it was reported that rocker Ozzy Osbourne moved out of the Beverly Hills, California, home he shared with his wife of more than 30 years, Sharon Osbourne.
"How to Get Away With Murder" co-star Liza Weil has split from her husband, "Scandal" actor Paul Adelstein. According to People, the couple, who wed in 2006, separated in January. They are the parents of a daughter, Josephine, 5.
Once called the Beyonce and Jay Z of country music, singers Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton have split. The couple confirmed July 20 that they were ending their marriage after four years. Both have since moved on to new relationships.
After 26 years of marriage, Narvel Blackstock and Reba McEntire divorced on October 28, after a separation of a few months, McEntire announced in late December. Though their marriage has ended, the couple will continue to work together. Blackstock is McEntire's manager.
Olivier Martinez and Halle Berry announced October 27 that they've called it quits after two years of marriage. "It is with a heavy heart that we have come to the decision to divorce," the actors said in a joint statement.
Actress Kaley Cuoco and her husband, Ryan Sweeting, called it quits in 2015 after nearly two years of marriage. The couple "mutually decided" to get a divorce after 21 months of marriage, a publicist for the actress said in a statement.
"Mad Men" actor Jon Hamm and filmmaker Jennifer Westfeldt split in 2015, according to a statement the former couple provided to People magazine. "With great sadness, we have decided to separate, after 18 years of love and shared history," the pair said. "We will continue to be supportive of each other in every way possible moving forward." The couple was not married.
Singer Avril Lavigne confirmed that she and hubby of two years Chad Kroeger separated. "It is with heavy heart that Chad and I announce our separation today," she said in 2015.
Actress Megan Fox has filed for divorce from her husband of five years, Brian Austin Green, in 2015.
Longtime loves Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy announced August 4 that they had "made the difficult decision to terminate our romantic relationship." If this crazy couple can't make it work, what hope is there?
Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian called it quits after nine years and three kids. According to E! (which hosts all things Kardashian), Kardashian decided to end it over the July Fourth weekend after photos surfaced of Disick with another woman.
Amy and Matt Roloff, stars of TLC reality series "Little People, Big World," filed for divorce after 27 years of marriage.
Actor Ed Asner has reportedly filed for divorce from wife Cindy Gilmore eight years after the couple first split. The pair married in 1998 and separated almost a decade later.
After a year of "Conscious Uncoupling," Gwyneth Paltrow made her split with Chris Martin official, filing for divorce on April 20. She's seeking joint legal and physical custody of their two children. The A-list pair, who had been married for 10 years before separating in March 2014, reportedly took a "breakup-moon" in the Bahamas following their 2014 announcement.
"Good Morning America" co-host Lara Spencer and husband David Haffenreffer released a statement to Page Six in March 2015 stating that they had decided to divorce after 15 years of marriage. The couple have two children.
Mandy Moore and Ryan Adams divorced six years after tying the knot, according to People magazine. "Mandy Moore and Ryan Adams have mutually decided to end their marriage," a representative for Moore said in a statement. "It is a respectful, amicable parting of ways, and both Mandy and Ryan are asking for media to respect their privacy at this time."
Comedian and actor Chris Rock filed for divorce from his wife, Malaak. They have been married 19 years and have two children. "Chris Rock has filed for divorce from his wife, Malaak," Rock's attorney, Robert S. Cohen, said in a statement. "This is a personal matter and Chris requests privacy as he and Malaak work through this process and focus on their family."
People reported that actress Helena Bonham Carter and her husband, director Tim Burton, called it quits after 13 years together. The pair, who worked together on films such as "Alice in Wonderland" and "Dark Shadows," "separated amicably earlier this year and have continued to be friends and co-parent their children," a rep told the magazine.
Actress Paula Patton filed for divorce from her husband, singer Robin Thicke, in October 2014. The couple, who mutually decided to separate in February, have one child together, Julian Fuego.
Kris Jenner filed for divorce from Bruce Jenner on September 22, 2014. The couple acknowledged that they separated in October. "We will always have much love and respect for each other. Even though we are separated, we will always remain best friends and, as always, our family will remain our No. 1 priority," they told E!.
Neil Young had more than a wife in Pegi Young; he also had a musical collaborator and a muse for some of his most classic love songs. But according to Rolling Stone, Young filed for divorce from his wife of 36 years in July 2014.
Actors Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs surprisingly decided to separate after
Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas "thoughtfully and consensually" brought an end to their 20-year marriage in June 2013. The two actors released a statement announcing their breakup after <a href="http://www.tmz.com/2014/06/06/melanie-griffith-antonio-banderas-divorce/" target="_blank" target="_blank">reports indicated Griffith had filed for a divorce.</a>
Actors Evan Rachel Wood and Jamie Bell separated after nearly two years of marriage. The couple, who welcomed a son in July 2013, said in a statement that they plan to remain close friends.
After a six-year relationship, Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom announced in October 2013 that they had decided to formally separate. <a href="http://www.tmz.com/2013/10/25/orlando-bloom-miranda-kerr-split-break-up-divorce/" target="_blank" target="_blank">TMZ indicated</a> that the pair were planning to divorce. The couple, who share a son, said in a statement that they remain amicable.
Movie veteran Clint Eastwood and his wife of 17 years, Dina, separated over the summer of 2013, according to <a href="http://www.people.com/people/article/0,,20730212,00.html" target="_blank" target="_blank">People</a>. They have one daughter together.
George Clooney and Stacy Keibler were going strong -- and looking hot on the red carpet -- for two years. But in July 2013, their photogenic romance came to an end.
Jane Seymour and James Keach <a href="http://marquee.blogs.cnn.com/2013/04/15/jane-seymour-james-keach-separated/">announced the end of their 20-year union in April 2013.</a> The couple are the parents of twin sons.
Julianne Hough and Ryan Seacrest decided to take a break in March 2013 after more than two years together, <a href="http://www.people.com/people/article/0,,20682156,00.html" target="_blank" target="_blank">People</a> reported. The duo's busy schedules were to blame, but they plan to stay friends, sources told the magazine.
In September 2012, Will Arnett and Amy Poehler separated after nine years of marriage. They have two sons.
Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver separated in May 2011 after 25 years of marriage. The public has since learned of Schwarzenegger's affair with the family's housekeeper that resulted in the birth of his fifth child.
After almost seven years together, Kate Winslet and director Sam Mendes went their separate ways in March 2010. The couple said that the split was mutual and that they would continue raising their children together.
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman collaborated on four films together, including the controversial "Eyes Wide Shut," during their 11-year marriage. The couple split in 2001.
Susan Sarandon and Tim Robbins split in 2009 after 23 years together. The pair, who met on the set of "Bull Durham," have two sons but never married.
Mia Farrow appeared in several of Woody Allen's films before the couple went their separate ways in 1992. The pair reportedly split after Farrow found out about Allen's sexual relationship with one of her adopted daughters, whom Allen married in 1997.
MTV "Newlyweds" Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey split in 2005 after their three-year marriage.
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe were married for seven years before calling it quits in 2006. The pair, who have two children, finalized their divorce in 2008.
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's seven-year romance came to an end in 2005. Speculation over whether Angelina Jolie had anything to do with the breakup added a juicy angle to the split.
Perhaps Hollywood's happiest divorced couple, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, split in 1998 after a 10-year relationship. They have three daughters.
Story highlights

Prince Harry and Cressida Bonas, 25, break up after two year relationship

Source close to couple calls split "amicable," says pair remain "best of friends"

Bonas, who works in marketing, looking to pursue own career

Harry reportedly heading to Memphis this weekend for friend's wedding

London CNN  — 

Britain’s Prince Harry is officially single again after splitting with Cressida Bonas, his girlfriend of two years.

The two had been widely tipped to marry in the next big royal wedding. Speculation became feverish after they appeared at their first official appearance together last month, kissing and hugging at a charity event at London’s Wembley Arena.

Harry, fourth in the line to the British throne, and Bonas had been spotted several times on private dates in paparazzi shots that appeared in British newspapers. A source close to the couple told CNN they remain “best of friends.”

The source said: “It’s very, very sad that they have decided to split. It’s very amicable but they have decided to go their separate ways.”

One reason for the breakup is that Bonas, at the age of 25, had her own ambitions that were increasingly being overshadowed by her high profile relationship. She recently completed a one-year contemporary dance course at the Trinity Laban Conservatoire in London and now has a marketing job.

She never seemed comfortable with all the attention that came with being linked to one of the world’s most eligible bachelors. Rumors of marriage had heaped pressure on Bonas, and prompted an increasing amount of media intrusion into her personal life.

Who should Harry date next?

Harry, in previous interviews, has raised the question of who would want to take on such a high profile boyfriend. People have often scoffed at the notion, filling up social media with marriage proposals for the Prince, but in some way he may now feel vindicated. They will both hope that by separating they will end the media interest in Bonas and give her the privacy she wants to pursue a career in her own right.

Harry was introduced to Bonas by his cousin, Princess Eugenie. Bonas’ mother is socialite and 1960s “It Girl” Lady Mary-Gaye Georgina Lorna Curzon.

It’s worth noting that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also split up at one point in their twenties, prompting speculation that Harry and Bonas could get back together in the future, if things settle down and they both feel ready.

Harry is reportedly heading to Memphis this weekend for the marriage of his close friend Guy Pelley to hotel heiress Elizabeth Wilson. He’ll be hoping to keep a lower profile on this trip – on his last private visit to the U.S. as a single man, he was caught on camera stripping at a party in Las Vegas.

Kensington Palace declined to comment for this story.

3 pivotal pictures from royal tour Down Under

Bye bye, Baby George – hello, Toddler George?

