Mariah Carey Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of Grammy Award -winning singer and actress, Mariah Carey.

Personal:

Birth date: March 27, 1969 (some sources say 1970)

Birth place: Long Island, New York

Birth name: Mariah Carey

Father: Alfred Roy Carey, aeronautics engineer

Mother: Patricia (Hickey) Carey, opera singer and voice coach

Marriages: Nick Cannon (2008-2016, divorced); Tommy Mottola (1993-1998, divorced)

Children: with Nick Cannon: Moroccan and Monroe (twins)

Other Facts:

Has a five-octave vocal range.

Supported herself as a waitress and back-up singer before being signed to Columbia Records.

Timeline:

1988 - Columbia Records executive Tommy Mottola listens to Carey's demo tape and signs her to the label.

1990 - Her debut album, "Mariah Carey," is released. It goes on to sell more than six million copies and spawn four number one singles.

1991 - Carey wins two Grammy Awards: Best Pop Vocal Performance, Female, for "Vision of Love" and Best New Artist.

1994 - Joins the board of directors of the Fresh Air Fund. She is a supporter of the fund's Career Awareness Program, which is named Camp Mariah, in honor of her.

Summer 2001 - She suffers an "emotional and physical breakdown" and is hospitalized.

September 2001 - Carey stars in a semi-autobiographical movie, "Glitter," and releases an album of the same name. Both the album and movie are unsuccessful.

2006 - Wins three Grammy Awards: Best Contemporary R&B Album, with Brian Garten and Dana John Chappelle for "The Emancipation of Mimi," Best R&B Song, with Jermaine Dupri, Johnta Austin, and Manuel Seal Jr., for "We Belong Together," and Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for "We Belong Together."

2009 - Portrays a social worker in the film "Precious," directed by Lee Daniels.

2013 - Appears as a judge for the 12th season of "American Idol."

August 5, 2015 - Carey is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

December 4, 2016 - The eight-episode E! docuseries "Mariah's World" premieres.