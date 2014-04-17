Artificial eyes, plastic skulls: 3-D printing the human body
Printed eyes
Scientists are 3-D printing body parts ranging from plastic skulls to artificial eyes. Fripp Design and Research and Manchester Metropolitan University say they are able to 3-D print up to 150 prosthetic eyes an hour.
fripp design/manchester metropolitan university
Artificial ear
Fripp Design is also 3-D printing prosthetic ears, made from pigments, starch powder and silicone.
courtesy Fripp Design and Research
Artificial ear
Lawrence Bonassar, of Cornell University, has created ears made from living cells, grown from 3-D printed molds.
courtesy Cornell University
Plastic skull
Doctors at University Medical Center Utrecht, in Holland, completely replaced a patient's skull with a 3-D printed plastic version.
courtesy University Medical Centre Utrecht
Printed skin
Wake Forest School of medicine in the United States is developing a printer that will print skin straight onto the wounds of burn victims. Pictured, a researcher works on a prosthetic "burned" hand.
courtesy Wake Forest Inst. for Regenerative Medicine and Dept. of Urology
Robohand
South Africa's Robohand 3-D prints cheap mechanical prosthetic hands, arms and fingers.
Courtesy Makerbot
Project Daniel
Robohand has collaborated with American Mike Ebeling to provide affordable printed arms to war amputees in Sudan.
courtesy Not Impossible Labs
Bones
Washington State University has 3-D printed structures from layers of bio-compatible calcium phosphate, including a hip stem (left) and bone scaffolds.