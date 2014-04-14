Lawmakers with tax issues

Indiana Republican Rep. Todd Young had to pay $1,500 in tax penalties after a mortgage escrow mix up. "I regret the errors and offer no excuses," Young told CNN. Click through the images to see other members of the House tax-writing committee's tax problems. CNN

Rep. Pat Tiberi was criticized for not paying employment taxes on his campaign workers during his 2008 and 2010 campaigns. Tiberi

said he followed IRS rules. CNN

Rep. Jim Renacci fought state tax officials over nearly $1.4 million in back income taxes, interest and penalties. CNN

Wisconsin Rep. Paul Ryan had to pay a $59 fine after understating his income. CNN

New York Rep. Tom Reed racked up more than $6,200 in penalties and interest on more than $100,000 in taxes. CNN

New York Rep. Charles Rangel had to step down from the Ways and Means chairmanship in 2010 after tax issues around a villa in the Dominican Republican became public. CNN