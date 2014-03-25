Photos: Photos: Popes and US presidents Popes and US presidents – Pope Francis meets President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the Apostolic Palace on May 24, 2017 in Vatican City. Take a look back at other meetings between popes and US presidents over the years. Hide Caption 1 of 14

Photos: Photos: Popes and US presidents Popes and US presidents – President Barack Obama laughs as he speaks with Pope Francis at the Vatican on March 27, 2014. Every U.S. president since Dwight D. Eisenhower has had a formal audience with the pope. Hide Caption 2 of 14

Photos: Photos: Popes and US presidents Popes and US presidents – President Dwight D. Eisenhower, third from left, meets with Pope John XXIII at the Vatican in 1959. Hide Caption 3 of 14

Photos: Photos: Popes and US presidents Popes and US presidents – President John F. Kennedy talks with Pope Paul VI at the Vatican in 1963. Kennedy, who was the first and only Catholic president, met with the Pontiff shortly after his coronation. Hide Caption 4 of 14

Photos: Photos: Popes and US presidents Popes and US presidents – In 1965, Pope Paul VI became the first to visit the United States. He met with President Lyndon B. Johnson and addressed the United Nations in a plea for world peace. Hide Caption 5 of 14

Photos: Photos: Popes and US presidents Popes and US presidents – President Richard Nixon meets with Pope Paul VI at the Vatican in 1970. Hide Caption 6 of 14

Photos: Photos: Popes and US presidents Popes and US presidents – President Gerald Ford and first lady Betty Ford visit Pope Paul VI at the Vatican in 1975. Hide Caption 7 of 14

Photos: Photos: Popes and US presidents Popes and US presidents – President Jimmy Carter watches Pope John Paul II sign the White House guest book in 1979. He was the first Pope to visit the White House. Hide Caption 8 of 14

Photos: Photos: Popes and US presidents Popes and US presidents – In 1984, President Ronald Reagan meets with Pope John Paul II at the airport in Fairbanks, Alaska. The Pope was making a layover on his way to South Korea, Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands and Thailand. Reagan was on his way home from China. Hide Caption 9 of 14

Photos: Photos: Popes and US presidents Popes and US presidents – Pope John Paul II presents first lady Barbara Bush with a Vatican Medal as President George H.W. Bush looks at his medal during a ceremony at the Vatican in 1989. Hide Caption 10 of 14

Photos: Photos: Popes and US presidents Popes and US presidents – President Bill Clinton stands by as Pope John Paul II speaks at a news conference in Denver in 1993. Before attending the Catholic World Youth Day, the outspoken Pope surprised the pro-choice President during their first public meeting with stern anti-abortion remarks. Hide Caption 11 of 14

Photos: Photos: Popes and US presidents Popes and US presidents – President George W. Bush presents Pope John Paul II with the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the Vatican in 2004. During their meeting, the Pope reminded Bush of the Vatican's strong opposition to the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq. Hide Caption 12 of 14

Photos: Photos: Popes and US presidents Popes and US presidents – During a trip to the Vatican in 2007, President George W. Bush gives Pope Benedict XVI a walking stick inscribed with the Ten Commandments that was made by a formerly homeless man in Texas. Bush met with popes a record six times while he was in office. Hide Caption 13 of 14