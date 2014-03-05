Robert Levinson Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at Robert Levinson, who went missing in Iran .

Personal:

Birth date: March 10, 1948

Birth place: Flushing, New York

Birth name: Robert Alan Levinson

Father: name unavailable publicly

Mother: name unavailable publicly

Marriage: Christine (Gorman) Levinson

Children: Douglas; Samantha; David; Daniel; Sarah; Stephanie; Susan

Education: Attended New York University; City College of New York, B.A., 1970

Other Facts:

During his career at the FBI, Levinson specialized in investigating organized crime in Russia.

His family says Levinson suffers from diabetes and high blood pressure among other illnesses.

New pictures have been released by the family of American and retired FBI agent Robert Levinson who vanished during a business trip to Iran's Kish Island on March 8, 2007.

Timeline:

1970s - Levinson is hired by the FBI after six years with the Drug Enforcement Agency.

1998 - Levinson retires from the FBI.

1998-2007 - Levinson works as a private investigator.

2006 - Levinson is hired as a contractor by Tim Sampson, head of the Illicit Finance Group within the Office of Transnational Issues at the CIA, to write reports for the agency. Levinson is hired as a contractor by Tim Sampson, head of the Illicit Finance Group within the Office of Transnational Issues at the CIA, to write reports for the agency. The contract is for approximately $85,000 . Three CIA employees, including Sampson, later lose their jobs for overstepping their authority as analysts and withholding information about Levinson after he disappeared.

March 8-9, 2007 - According to State Department officials, According to State Department officials, Levinson travels to Kish Island in Iran and checks into a hotel. Reportedly, Levinson is in the Mideast to investigate cigarette smuggling on behalf of a client. During the visit, he meets with American fugitive Dawud Salahuddin , who is the last person to acknowledge seeing him on March 9.

January 13, 2009 - During the During the nomination hearings of future Secretary of State Hillary Clinton , Senator Bill Nelson of Florida says, "Senator Clinton, you've already been briefed on this, but one of the things that you're going to face is there is an American that is missing in Iran ... I have gone to the Iranian Ambassador at the United Nations , who will see me even though his government will not allow him to talk to our UN Ambassador. He operates under the fiction that he will see me because I'm a representative of the people of the state of Florida. But the door has been closed at every turn. What I have said to him, and I speak through the lens of this Committee hearing, that out of human compassion this is a great opportunity for the country of Iran to crack the door, because we think he is being held by the Government of Iran in a secret prison in Iran. And if we want to have some renewed relations, this is a good first opportunity."

December 2011 - The The Levinson family publicly releases a "proof of life" video they received in November 2010. In the video, Levinson says, "I have been treated well, but I need the help of the United States government to answer the requests of the group that has held me for three-and-a-half years. And please help me get home. Thirty-three years of service to the United States deserves something. Please help me."

September 2012 - Christine Levinson attempts to meet with Christine Levinson attempts to meet with Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad during the United Nations General Assembly in New York. He does not meet with her but tells CNN, "They told me (Levinson) was in Iran, and of course the question came up in my mind, what was an American intelligence officer doing in Iran...an individual is lost, how are we supposed to find him among 7 billion people spread across the globe? What we can do is assist, help and cooperate, which we have been doing, and we are doing... as a humanitarian gesture and action."

January 2013 - The The Levinson family releases a series of photographs they received in April 2011. In the photos, a bearded, shackled Levinson, wearing an orange jumpsuit, holds signs written in broken English.

September 2013 - CNN's Christiane Amanpour interviews CNN's Christiane Amanpour interviews Iranian President Hassan Rouhani . When asked about Levinson, Rouhani says, "First, you mentioned a person that I've never heard of. Mr. Levinson, we don't know where he is, who he is. Sometimes you are speaking of people who come before a court of trial and other times, there are people who disappear. It's not a clear question to put these two categories side by side. He is an American who has disappeared. We have no news of him. We do not know where he is. We are willing to help and all the intelligence services in the region can come together to gather information about him to find his whereabouts. And we're willing to cooperate on that."

September 27, 2013 - US President Barack Obama speaks by phone with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. One of the topics discussed is Levinson.

December 12, 2013 - The Associated Press and The Washington Post report that Levinson was working for the CIA when he disappeared in 2007, possibly investigating corruption among Iranian officials. The AP says it first learned of Levinson's CIA ties in 2010 but delayed publishing the information at the government's request. The next day the New York Times reports it has known of Levinson's CIA work since 2007 but also delayed publishing the information to avoid jeopardizing his safety.

December 13, 2013 - White House Spokesman Jay Carney says Levinson " White House Spokesman Jay Carney says Levinson " was not a US government employee when he went missing in Iran."

December 15, 2013 - US Secretary of State John Kerry says, "Well, there hasn't been progress in the sense that we don't have him (Levinson) back. But to suggest that we've abandoned him or anybody has abandoned him is simply incorrect and not helpful. The fact is that I have personally raised the issue, not only at the highest level that I have been involved with, but also through other intermediaries."

January 22, 2014 - Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif tells CNN's Jim Sciutto , "I have not seen anything that could prove that he (Levinson) was ever in Iran. In fact, we have seen evidence ... he was last seen alive outside Iran, with pictures showing that he was outside Iran when he was last seen. It's a very unfortunate case. We've said clearly that we have no knowledge of his whereabouts... We need the United States to explain for Iran what a CIA operative was doing, if he was ever in Iranian territory, what was he doing in Iranian territory."

March 9, 2015 - The FBI increases the reward for information on Levinson to $5 million.